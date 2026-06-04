Colombia’s Showy Far-Right Candidate Is Exactly Trump’s Type

This isn’t the only contradiction to be found in MAGA world’s embrace of Latin America’s far right—and De La Espriella in particular. The Trump administration has justified its enthusiasm for the region’s hardline candidates as means of confronting narco-traffickers. The Shield of the Americas—the Trump administration’s alliance of its favorite leaders in Latin America—was ostensibly founded in order to “advance strategies that stop foreign interference in our hemisphere, criminal and narco-terrorist gangs and cartels, and illegal and mass immigration.” It’s officially called the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition. The administration has carried out all manner of atrocities in the name of confronting narco-traffickers, from the kidnapping of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro to ongoing military strikes on purported drug smugglers in the Caribbean and Pacific; the bombings have already killed more than 200 people. There’s been scant evidence that the growing list of victims—including several fishermen—were actually engaged in “narco-trafficking operations,” as U.S. officials claim.



Key U.S. allies in the region, however, have their own well-documented ties to traffickers and paramilitaries. De La Espriella—who’s promised to “wipe out narco-terrorism and those who I’ve declared a military target like cockroaches, like rats”—spent much of his legal career defending them in court. Among his clients are Uribe, who was convicted last year of bribing paramilitary witnesses to change damaging testimony that incriminated him. The former president—whom Moreno visited in Colombia last year—also happens to be a friend of De La Espriella’s father. A collection of declassified State Department documents, published by the National Security Archive in 2018, showed that U.S. diplomats harbored serious concerns about Uribe’s links to the narcos, even including him on list of suspected Colombian “Narcopols.” De La Espriella has also defended the former paramilitary leader Salvatore Mancuso and Colombian-born businessman Alex Saab, a one-time member of Nicolas Maduro’s cabinet who was handed over to the U.S. last month and faces charges of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars.

However confident De La Espriella and his allies in the U.S. might be, the election in Colombia isn’t over. Cepeda—a human rights advocate who’s been critical of U.S. meddling in the region—took home more votes than Petro did in the first round of the last presidential elections. He’ll face an uphill battle to expand the Pacto Historico’s base over the coming weeks. Moreno, for his part, plans to return as an accredited observer for the June 21 runoff. As has been the case in recent elections, including in Honduras, the White House could try to tip the scales even farther to support its preferred candidate.