Chile’s Far-Right, Climate-Denying Presidential Candidate Gets a Warm Welcome in Washington

Kast—who’s garnered the support of Chile’s establishment right—has extensive ties to dictatorships both abroad and in Chile, where meetings like those he’s taking in Washington recall an ugly and not-too-distant history. As Ryan Grim and Maria Hibbet pointed out for The Intercept, Kast’s father served as a lieutenant in the Nazi army before fleeing to Chile. Christian Kast, José Antonio’s older brother, was allegedly present during a series of mass killings in September 1973, on the side of Augusto Pinochet’s brutal military dictatorship as it consolidated power following the U.S.-backed coup against Salvador Allende, a democratically elected socialist. José Antonio’s German-born brother Miguel was one of many Chileans to attend the University of Chicago on a scholarship from the Ford Foundation as part of a program organized by the State Department. Like many “Chicago Boys,” Miguel served as a close adviser to Pinochet, whose regime rounded up, tortured, and killed thousands during its reign. After his time as Milton Friedman’s student in Hyde Park, Miguel Kast became the minister of planning and labor before taking over as head of the Central Bank of Chile.

While he’s cast himself as an outsider to politics, José Antonio Kast has long been a federal legislator and member of the establishment Independent Democratic Union, a party known by the Spanish acronym UDI. But in 2019, claiming UDI was too accommodating to the left, he split off to form Partido Republicano de Chile—the Republican Party of Chile. That name, says Hassan Akram, professor of public policy at Diego Portales University, was chosen with an eye toward the United States. “The American Republican Party has embraced the anti-science and culture-war tropes as opposed to just standard right-wing economics,” he told me. “That is something Kast is trying to import into Chilean politics now.”

Kast’s original platform—now being revised—stated that he would move to build new coal-fired power plants equipped with carbon capture and storage, “in the event that the dominant climate position is reliably validated, which until now has not been recognized, since it is based on simple recent correlations.” His adviser, Julio Vergera, who teaches courses on sustainable energy at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, has said that climate change “is more due to natural reasons than human influence.”