Chile’s Far-Right, Climate-Denying Presidential Candidate Gets a Warm Welcome in Washington

It has also, unsurprisingly, been a key blocker of climate policy. Of particular concern are a number of coal-fired power plants set to be wound down, both for climate concerns and because coal—an import to Chile—is becoming an increasingly inefficient power source in the sun-drenched coastal country. The plants are now due to be mothballed, but the constitution is standing in the way. “The government has tried to negotiate with the energy companies, but the way the constitution works is that it would require them to pay huge compensation if they’re going to expropriate these assets,” Akram told me. “The Chilean Constitution, with its very high levels of property rights protection and rules about compensation, makes it much more expensive to decarbonize the energy system.”

“Once you get approval from the state to build any investment project in any industry, it’s really hard to regulate those things or to close them,” Glatz Brahm added. The constitution, he says, “doesn’t allow us to quantify a proper transition.” Implementing any Green New Deal–style policy, he noted, like Boric’s plan to have a public company build green social housing, would require the approval of impossibly large majorities in the National Congress.

On the heels of sustained protests, 78 percent of the country voted in October 2020 in favor of an assembly process that would rewrite the constitution. Many see that process—now being led by the left and center-left, after the right failed to gain the one-third of votes that would have allowed them to stymie it—as likely to be much more impactful than the presidency itself. It’s possible that the next president will only serve for a year depending on the governmental structure the assembly sets up. Kast is eager for that not to happen and, having campaigned against the assembly process, has vowed to lead a “reject” campaign against almost anything it decides, which will eventually go to a nationwide vote. He campaigned, after all, to keep Pinochet in office in 1989, and in recent weeks has said that “if Pinochet were alive, he would have voted for me.”



Like just about every other candidate who ran in the last round of elections, Boric promises to see the assembly process through to completion and respect its autonomy. Among the changes it could usher in—over fierce opposition from the right wing—would be officially designating Chile a pluri-national state like neighboring Bolivia, respecting the sovereignty of Indigenous populations who have been key protectors of biodiversity. The new constitution could further enshrine the Rights of Nature, setting the stage for ambitious carbon-cutting and conservation measures, and establish rights to water amid ever-worsening, climate-fueled droughts.

