Trump Is Sneakily Changing His Plans for His Qatari Plane

“It would go directly to the library after I leave office,” Trump said in May 2025. “I wouldn’t be using it. No.”

This plane has been the subject of controversy from the moment it was gifted. Trump insisted that at the time it was a gift for the Department of Defense, not him personally. Then the jet required millions of dollars of upgrades to make it safe enough to serve as the new Air Force One—so much so that Trump ended up ditching the plane in the United Kingdom last month, claiming that he wanted U.S. soldiers stationed in Europe to get a good look at it. In reality, the new jet was left behind over security concerns regarding its lesser defensive, command, and control capabilities.

With all of this in mind, if this massively expensive “gift” that taxpayers helped upgrade won’t be going to Trump’s library, where will it be going? The best guess is that he’s planning on keeping a plane gifted to him by a foreign government for personal use.