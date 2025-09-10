Why Scott Bessent Nearly Got Into a Fistfight Over Mortgages

This incident, first reported by Politico, attracted delighted press attention, with commentators noting this was the second time Bessent nearly popped a Trump administration rival in the snoot. The first was an altercation with Elon Musk in the West Wing in April, when Bessent went nose-to-nose with Musk and said “Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you!” and Musk answered “I can’t hear you. Say it louder.” Bessent also told Lutnick, “Go fuck yourself” back in November when Lutnick tried to dislodge Bessent as president-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury (and secure the job for himself). So far as we know, Bessent didn’t threaten to punch Lutnick, but that may be because it was a telephone conversation.

Bessent’s anger management challenges are wildly entertaining, and I yield to no one in my unseemly interest. But mostly lost in the gleeful coverage of the nearly-thrown hands was the ultimate reason for Bessent’s bitter rivalry with Pulte, whose job title should rank him well below Bessent in the pecking order. The two men are locked in a dispute over who will control the planned privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the two government-sponsored enterprises that back 70 percent of all United States mortgages. At the moment, Pulte is winning, and that pisses Bessent off. But the larger truth is that privatizing Fannie and Freddie would make mortgages costlier and benefit mainly a select group of wealthy investors--especially Trump’s new best friend Bill Ackman.

Yes, I’m afraid this is going to be an article about mortgage securitization. Before we get there, though, let’s review the good stuff—the tawdry details of last week’s near-fistfight.