How AI Has Created a Braggy Culture of Layoffs

Winters later apologized for the remarks on LinkedIn, which he said “caused upset to some colleagues.”

Weeks after Winters’ comments, WiseTech Global co-founder Richard White told a conference crowd that “it doesn’t take much effort to convince people … that they’re stupid to be paying $100 for labor when you can pay $2 for the AI.” Its CEO, Zubin Appoo, received a “hand-written threat of violence” containing his personal information and comments about his family.

The reaction was outsize and incendiary—all the same, CEO language on AI and layoffs seems to be purposely brutal. The performative brashness on display is not an accident; it serves two aims. First, it signals to Wall Street that these companies are serious about AI, which in turn boosts shareholder value. Next, it broadcasts to peers that they’re willing to talk tough on layoffs, as well. It also communicates something more insidious: With workers having less bargaining power than they’ve had in a generation, this language demonstrates just how far removed executives are from their employees.