The DOJ’s No-Holds-Barred Mission to Quell ICE Protest

From the start, the case and the government’s story were sketchy, designed more to have a chilling effect on the ongoing protests, perhaps, than to actually succeed in court. Indeed, now we know a bit more about how desperately constructed the case was. The first group of jurors to hear the government’s case refused to indict the Broadview Six, as we learned from accounts of the grand jury proceedings that were revealed in Judge April Perry’s courtroom last week. The secretive grand jury process, in which only prosecutors are present to make their case unchallenged and transcripts are kept sealed, had allowed federal prosecutors in the Broadview Six case to conceal the fact that after the jury did not give them the indictment they wanted, they dismissed some jurors and replaced them with others who would.

The resulting indictment charged Kat Abughazaleh, Andre Martin, Michael Rabbitt, Catherine Sharp, Brian Straw, and Joselyn Walsh with conspiracy to impede a federal officer, to which all six pleaded not guilty in November. One of the defendants, Abughazaleh, was a candidate for Congress at the time; Sharp was running for a Cook County board seat and was chief of staff to a Chicago alderman; others were also involved in local progressive politics. In March, prosecutors dropped all charges against two of the defendants. The next day, the remaining defendants filed a motion seeking documents related to prosecutors’ possible communications with the Trump administration about the case, a motion prosecutors strongly objected to, claiming that even raising the possibility of such coordination was to suggest that the prosecutors were engaged in misconduct. In late April, prosecutors suddenly dropped the conspiracy charges from the grand jury’s indictment, instead pursuing separate misdemeanor offenses against the remaining four defendants. Only last Thursday in court did U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros admit that the decision to drop the conspiracy charges came once he learned of his attorneys’ misconduct with the grand jury. He had nevertheless continued toward trial, until Judge Perry questioned them about the grand jury transcripts.

U.S. Attorney Boutros, for whom the Broadview Six prosecutors worked, might take issue with the idea that there was a political dimension to their approach to the case. Boutros was chosen to lead the Northern District of Illinois office on an interim basis by then–Attorney General Pam Bondi about a year ago, at a time when thousands had quit the Justice Department. That number would soon include some lawyers from his own office, an “unprecedented exodus of experience, talent and leadership,” one former federal prosecutor said, that “diminishes the office.” Boutros oversaw the office at the height of Operation Midway Blitz. In the course of doing so he praised Bondi, though he has forcefully rejected the understandable concerns that, as numerous federal prosecutors have in the midst of the anti-immigrant mission, he would be taking direction from Trump. “You should write this down,” Boutros told the Chicago Sun-Times this April: In “not a single case,” he said, was “politics” involved in their decision-making. “And anyone who says otherwise is misstating reality. And anyone who says otherwise is an armchair expert who doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Period.”