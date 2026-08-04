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Cornyn Claims Republicans Can’t Rein In Trump—as He Bends the Knee

Senator John Cornyn threw up his hands when it came to Todd Blanche’s nomination, like all Republicans do when President Trump does something outrageous.

Senator John Cornyn
Senator John Cornyn
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Senator John Cornyn

Republican Senator John Cornyn tried to claim Tuesday that Republicans didn’t have any power over President Trump.

After Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Cornyn, voted to send acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation to the full Senate Tuesday, a reporter asked the Texas senator whether he was concerned about Trump continuing to say he wants to find a way to pay January 6 insurrectionists.

“Well, there’s nothing we could do to, uh, rein in the president when he said he likes the [anti-weaponization] fund and wishes it still exists, but the fact of the matter is it’s dead, and that’s all we could do under the circumstances,” Cornyn replied.

Cornyn and his fellow Republicans have had countless opportunities to rein in the president. After making a big deal about Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund, Cornyn and his colleague, Senator Thom Tillis, settled for a weak agreement full of loopholes. And last week, Republicans shot down an amendment that would have killed Trump’s tax audit immunity, the other big issue with the president’s IRS settlement. In June, all but three Republicans voted against a Democratic attempt to kill the “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

Senate Democrats also introduced the “Drain the Slush Fund Act” in June, but no Republicans have signed off on it. It all fits a pattern in Trump’s second term: Republicans have a problem with something Trump has proposed or is doing, then the administration reaches out to them, and then they fall in line.

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Trump Abruptly Changes Course on Renovation, Undoing Weeks of Work

Donald Trump is suddenly unhappy with the state of his new White House helipad.

An aerial view of construction on the White House helipad
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has ordered contractors to redo weeks of work on a new helipad for the White House, after already demanding workers speed up construction.

For more than a month, contractors have worked around the clock to complete Trump’s helipad, which he directed to be built without any official notice. Now the contractors have been forced to take apart their work, according to photographs obtained by The Washington Post. It’s unclear how much money the additional alterations will cost, or if the helipad will be completed on schedule.

In early July, Clark Construction received a last-minute demand to complete the helipad by September 17, adding an estimated $875,000 to the price tag in the process. The government’s request, which indicated that Trump hoped to have the helipad ready for an “upcoming state visit,” was made just days after the president invited his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to come on September 24.

That’s not the only reason it’s an awkward time to be ordering redos. The Department of Justice recently admitted in court that the lining peeling off the bottom of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was the result of “flawed” application by Trump’s handpicked contractors.

Clark Construction similarly received a no-bid contract to construct the new helipad. Now, it seems the former slumlord may be finding it increasingly difficult to manifest his visions of grandeur.

The helipad is part of a $13 million renovation project that also included work on the South Portico and driveway. Previously, Trump announced that Sikorsky, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin that builds Marine One helicopters, would cover the cost of a $5 million or $6 million helipad, complete with a White House seal carved out of granite. It seems likely that American taxpayers will pay for the rest.

This is the latest renovation project Trump has demanded at the White House, which the president treats like one of his gaudy resorts and not federal land. Last month, the front of the White House was covered in a massive tarp as the front doors underwent security improvements and repairs were made to the iconic columns on the North Portico. And lest we forget: There’s also the demolition of the East Wing, the paving of the Rose Garden, and the president’s outrageous $600 million ballroom.

Read more about Trump’s renovation projects:
Trump Announces Another Renovation Project in the Middle of a War
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Ethics Committee to Investigate Miller as Abuse Allegations Blow Up

Representative Max Miller allegedly held his daughter’s favorite stuffed bunny hostage, according to his ex-father-in-law Senator Bernie Moreno.

Representative Max Miller walks in Congress. He has one hand in his pocket and holds a water bottle in the other.
Representative Max Miller
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Representative Max Miller

The allegations against Representative Max Miller have become so loud that the Ohio Republican has decided to launch a House ethics investigation into himself in a flagrant attempt to salvage his spiraling midterm campaign.

“In light of all the renewed interest in my family affairs I am going to file my own paperwork for an ethics investigation into myself to clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family,” Miller wrote on X Tuesday. “I have absolutely nothing to hide.

“We will be providing the committee all necessary documents needed for a detail examination,” he continued. “The accusations continue to change, but my facts stay the same. I am looking forward to my colleagues reading everything for themselves.”

Shortly after his post, the House Ethics Committee announced it was opening an investigation into Miller. The investigation will effectively give Miller exactly what he wants: a chance to stay in a midterm race that he is almost certainly going to lose. Miller has repeatedly rejected calls for his exit, despite mounting public pressure to do so. Wednesday, August 5, marks the last day for Miller to withdraw.

Emily Moreno, Miller’s ex-wife, has accused the congressman of physically hurting her and their two-year-old daughter. In court filings and police reports, Moreno has charged Miller with throwing her against a wall, leaving an “obvious grab mark on her upper arm”; throwing scalding water on her (an incident that Miller refuted as “horseplay”); and having “held a gun to her head.” Moreno also recounted an instance in which their daughter told her, “Daddy kill you.”

Medical records submitted during the couple’s custody dispute cited several injuries to their young daughter, as well, including a broken collarbone that Moreno claimed occurred during Miller’s care.

Moreno’s father, Senator Bernie Moreno, accused Miller Tuesday of holding his toddler’s favorite stuffed animal “hostage,” even as she struggled to sleep without it.

“This is truly the seventh level of hell,” Senator Moreno told CBS News Tuesday. “My daughter lives in constant fear of this man, not like something that’s existential, but deeply in her heart, she fears what this guy is capable of.”

Miller has categorically denied the allegations and sued his ex-wife for defamation in May. He was never charged with a crime, and the Department of Children and Family Services did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of child abuse, according to court filings.

Miller published audio recordings of some of their private disagreements in an attempt to prove his innocence, but in doing so incidentally publicized more accusations against him by his wife related to suspected drug abuse. In one clip, Moreno can be heard accusing her ex-husband of keeping needles by his bedside and abusing THC and weed products.

While publishing the audio recordings, Miller also accidentally shared a folder that contained images of his daughter, including one that appears to show her genitals. His ex-wife’s lawyers warned the image “could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material.”

It took the Ohio senator weeks to get publicly involved in the dangerous affair affecting his daughter and granddaughter, but Moreno finally denounced Miller on Sunday, writing in a post on X that the Donald Trump–backed Republican should “not serve in the House of Representatives.”

“I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake,” the senator said.

Trump has repeatedly backed Miller, despite the loaded allegations. On Monday, Trump insisted to reporters that Miller is a “good person.”

“I mean I always thought he was a very good person. And I’m going to let the families figure that out,” Trump said. “It’s accusations. And I’m going to let them figure that out.”

But by that evening, even the president could see the writing on the wall for Miller’s November prospects. The president reportedly phoned Miller to explain that “things aren’t looking good” and that the road ahead to reelection would be tough, multiple sources familiar with the call told Axios.

The scandals have only continued to mount for Miller: By Tuesday afternoon, the Daily Mail had obtained and circulated images of Miller holding weed gummies, as well as of the needles that were purportedly kept by Miller’s bedside.

This story has been updated.

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Pirro Rushes to Prove to Trump She Didn’t Mess Up Reflecting Pool Case

Pirro even lugged a giant box of evidence with her.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro stands during a press conference
Brendan SMIALOWSKI//AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro hauled a crate of evidence to the White House Monday evening in a bid to convince President Donald Trump that vandals weren’t responsible for damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump is reportedly considering firing Pirro over the Department of Justice’s admission in court that the pool’s peeling lining was the result of “flawed” renovation work, not vandals.

Pirro brought a large carton of evidence collected by the Department of the Interior to a private meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, sources familiar told CBS News Tuesday. The evidence was reportedly used to exonerate former U.S. Olympian David Hearn. Later, Pirro was spotted leaving the White House dragging her enormous box of proof behind her.

The occasionally heated meeting took place shortly after the president lashed out at her during a press conference. Since then, Trump has made no indication that he was the least bit convinced, but federal prosecutors have moved to drop the charges against the remaining two alleged vandals.

In a filing last week, federal prosecutors admitted that the DOJ hadn’t fully investigated the matter because the pool hadn’t actually been drained, and the lining was “mostly obscured” by water. Federal prosecutors blamed the Department of the Interior for initially claiming that the damage was “entirely caused by vandals.”

Pirro has been criticized for mounting prosecutions against a group of alleged vandals before fully investigating.

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ICE Now Forcing Haitian Immigrants to Wear Ankle Monitors

As the Trump administration strips legal status from hundreds of thousands of Haitians, ICE is targeting them like never before.

A leg wearing jeans and sneakers, with an ankle monitor
Gabriel V. Cardenas/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is making Haitians in the U.S. report to immigration offices to either get ankle monitors or immediately be deported after stripping their Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, last month.

In Springfield, Ohio, dozens of Haitians with TPS were called to ICE offices, fitted with the ankle monitors, and given instructions not to travel more than 75 miles from their homes. The Haitian community in the city is about 15,000 strong, and a Supreme Court decision in June allowed the Trump administration to take away their TPS protections despite the ongoing poor security situation in Haiti.

Many Haitians have asylum applications that have been pending for years. One Haitian resident was told to either wear an ankle monitor or be deported with $2,600, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. ICE has sent letters to Haitians with TPS to come to immigration offices with “any and all immigration documents.”

“It is important that you keep this appointment and bring this letter with you,” the letter states. “If you are unable to do so, state your reason, sign below, and return this letter to this office at once.”

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Independent that “Temporary Protected Status is exactly that—temporary.”

“What we would say now is it’s closing time which means you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here,” the spokesperson said. “The good news is it’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a free flight home.”

President Trump infamously accused Haitians in Springfield of eating cats and dogs on the campaign trail in 2024, and the Haitian community has been bracing for heavy-handed ICE raids ever since the Supreme Court’s decision in June. Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine has spoken up in support of Haitians in his state but has not promised any support beyond that.

“These are people who have helped Springfield really come back,” DeWine said in a CBS interview last month, explaining that Haitians have filled jobs and opened businesses where the economy once struggled. “The Haitians who are living there and employed there, they came there to work, and they came there because there were jobs that were not being filled by other people.

“Haiti is hell today. So you’d be sending people … back to hell.”

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