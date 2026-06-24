The 10 Best—and 10 Worst—Presidents in American History

Best Presidents

T-1. Abraham Lincoln (1861–1865)

The Great Emancipator and the savior of the Union. And he created the national railroad and the land-grant university system, all while fighting the war!

T-1. Franklin Roosevelt (1933–1945)

His steady confidence, “bold, persistent experimentation,” and optimistic mien guided the nation through the Great Depression and the Second World War, reimagining both the federal government role and the country’s place in the world.

The best presidents used “the federal government to not only expand the American imagination of the ways in which the government can solve society’s biggest problems but also significantly and substantively improve the lives of millions.”—Candis Watts Smith, Duke University

3. George Washington (1789–1797)

His greatest achievement may have been something he didn’t do. “He could easily have become president for life and did not,” University of Texas law professor Sanford Levinson noted.

4. Lyndon Johnson (1963–1969)

More than one expert placed LBJ both on this list and on the “worst” list. But with the passage of time, his accomplishments at home, including Medicare, Medicaid, the Civil Rights Act, and the Voting Rights Act, have come to overshadow Vietnam.

5. Theodore Roosevelt (1901–1909)

An OG populist who used federal power for the general good. “When I am feeling blue or discouraged, I pick up a TR biography and read any random page—it gives a jolt of energy and hope!” said Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center for Justice.