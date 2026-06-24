And the Conservatives Say ...

Because it’s America’s birthday, we decided in full ecumenical spirit to invite a few conservatives to the party. They are, as you’ll see on the facing page, all respected thinkers, scholars, and jurists. And their answers are interesting—they give Dr. King his proper due—and even surprising (how did they omit Phyllis Schlafly?). As the widely respected former circuit court Judge J. Michael Luttig wrote us: “This is an ingenious idea for celebrating the 250th Anniversary of America’s Founding. My lists are American lists, not ‘conservative’ lists. And no, I was not surprised that they often tacked more liberal.”

The Greatest Moments in American History

1. Constitution and Bill of Rights

2. Declaration of Independence

T-3. Victory in World War II

T-3. Abolition of slavery/Thirteenth Amendment

5. Lee surrenders at Appomattox

T-6. Moon landing

T-6. Victory in the Cold War

The Worst Moments in American History

1. 9/11

2. Pearl Harbor

3. Trail of Tears/Indian removal

4. Japanese internment

T-5. Lincoln assassination

T-5. Southern secession

T-5. Arrival and institutionalization of slavery

The Best Presidents

T-1. Abraham Lincoln

T-1. Ronald Reagan

T-1. George Washington

4. Thomas Jefferson

5. Franklin Roosevelt

6. Calvin Coolidge

The Worst Presidents

1. Andrew Johnson

2. James Buchanan

T-3. Joe Biden

T-3. Donald Trump

T-3. Woodrow Wilson

T-6. Warren G. Harding

T-6. Franklin Pierce