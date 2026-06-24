The Greatest Moments in American History | The New Republic
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Painting of George Washington at the signing of the Constitution at Independence Hall, 1787.
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The New Republic/
USA 250

The Greatest Moments in American History

A chronology of the nation’s 10 most important achievements

1776

Declaration of Independence
The one that started it all—the reason we’re celebrating a semiquincentennial. The Founders “embrace[d] a world-quaking creed that values individual freedom and the rights of man over heredity, might, or wealth,” writer and historian John A. Farrell noted.

he handwritten Declaration of Independence on aged parchment dated July 4, 1776
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1787

The Constitution
An imperfect document (both because the framers tacked on 10 Amendments soon after and because of its slavery compromises), it was the result of a host of compromises that produced some epic arguments at the Constitutional Convention. Still, it created a flexible and enduring system.

19th century engraving of Abraham Lincoln reading the Emancipation Proclamation
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1863

Emancipation Proclamation
Lincoln’s declaration didn’t immediately liberate anyone, but it made “the U.S. Army into a force for liberation,” University of California, Davis historian Eric Rauchway pointed out. “Every step a U.S. soldier took into rebel territory afterward created free soil and free people.”

Color illustration of General Ulysses S. Grant shaking hands with General Robert E. Lee at the Appomattox Court House surrender, April 9, 1865
Peace in Union; by Thomas Nast, 1895/Courtesy of the Galena and U.S. Grant Museum

1865

Victory in the Civil War
The Union prevailed in what was not only an existential fight but also a contest to define the nature of freedom and start to expiate the nation’s original sin, slavery. It came at the price of more than 600,000 dead, and the assassination of our greatest president.


1865 congressional document proposing the Thirteenth Amendment, abolishing slavery, covered in legislators' signatures
T.J. Levering/National Museum of American History, Smithsonian Institution

1865–1870

Reconstruction Amendments
Yes, it took a while for the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments to achieve their full potential (OK, we’re still waiting), but they ended slavery while dramatically expanding all Americans’ rights.

Photograph of suffragists in 'Votes for Women' sashes surround a male official signing legislation
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1920

Nineteenth Amendment
It’s strange to think that guaranteeing in the Constitution a woman’s right to vote was once a controversial idea. It’s even weirder to realize that there are still people around who think of it that way.

Los Angeles Times front page from May 7, 1945, with 'EXTRA! V-E DAY' headline
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1945

Victory in World War II
The United States led the original forces of antifa, liberating the globe and establishing itself as the moral and political leader of the free world. Hitler’s declaration of war on the United States was considered by many to be a huge mistake. We made him pay.

Thousands of diverse demonstrators fill the National Mall carrying 'Jobs and Freedom' signs at the 1963 March on Washington
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1963

March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom
Capped by Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, this August 1963 event attracted a quarter-million attendees and countless more watching on television. King’s moral and rhetorical might helped galvanize the nation.


Black and white photograph of President Lyndon B. Johnson handing a signing pen to Martin Luther King Jr. at the Civil Rights Act signing, July 2, 1964
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1964–1965

Civil/Voting Rights Acts
A century after the Civil War, Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act (1964) and the Voting Rights Act (1965), laws that “actually began to fulfill the failed promise of the Union victory,” said Vanderbilt University political scientist John Sides.

Barack Obama raises his right hand taking the presidential oath of office as Michelle Obama holds the Bible January 2009
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2008

Election of Barack Obama
By becoming the first African American to achieve the nation’s highest office, Obama became a living embodiment of our Union bending toward greater perfection.

Read More:
Magazine, July-August 2026, Politics, USA 250, History, Feature, Barack Obama, Constitution, Abraham Lincoln, World War II, Civil Rights