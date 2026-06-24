The Most Important Women in American History

1. Eleanor Roosevelt

FDR’s “eyes, ears, and legs,” she traveled the country during the Depression, returning with information about how her husband’s New Deal programs were working. Later a delegate to the U.N., she was key to establishing its Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

2. Harriet Tubman

Born enslaved, Tubman was a conductor on the Underground Railroad, a spymaster, and the first known woman in U.S. history to plan and lead a military raid. In later years, she was a committed suffragist.

3. Susan B. Anthony

An abolitionist and suffragist, Anthony advocated tirelessly to ensure that all Americans could exercise all of their rights. She was arrested in 1872 for the crime of voting while female. “Failure is impossible,” she once said of the suffragist movement.

4. Jane Addams

The first American woman to earn the Nobel Peace Prize (1931), Addams was a progressive dynamo whose causes and accomplishments included the establishment of Chicago’s Hull House—the first U.S. settlement house—and helping to found the NAACP.