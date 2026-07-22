Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass Is Beautifully Implausible

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass is not a good-looking movie: Kevin Atkinson’s cinematography is so hypnotically bland that Main Street USA and the Inland Empire become virtually indistinguishable from one another. The performances are broad to the point of active mugging; the storyline doesn’t so much strain continuity and credibility as leave them to bleed out in a ditch. This is all to the good. Wain and his co-writer, Ken Marino, who appears as a veteran paparazzo helping Gail navigate the City of Angels, have each worked on plenty of “normal” television and streaming series since their days on MTV’s The State. They’ve had successful careers meeting the industry halfway—especially Marino, who’s usually the funniest part of whatever he’s in. What they refuse to do is make compromises on their own time. Instead, they play a game of (rubber) chicken with themselves and the audience, torquing artificiality and contrivance into its own screwily lucid sort of worldview: a wryly complacent gaze into the pop-cultural abyss.

Wain is often called a satirist or a parodist, which is true for instance of the winking, ruthless Nora Ephron–esque They Came Together (2014), which leaves vintage rom-com tropes to ripen and rot on the New York City pavement. The label doesn’t always fit, however. “I don’t consider Wet Hot American Summer a spoof at all,” Wain told The Film Stage; “it’s just a movie really sourced in actually going to summer camp, and it’s funny.” The skeleton key to unlocking the director’s sensibility—not that it’s necessarily airtight in the first place—might just be Wet Hot’s gee-whiz, summer-stock metaphysics—the wholesome, theatre-kid excitement of getting your friends together and putting on a show. Think of the wonderfully sincere sequence where a group of preteens perform “Day by Day” from Godspell, an almost enchanted interlude that feels plucked from memory. And then there’s the final act of Wain’s deceptively conventional and Apatow-adjacent 2008 masterpiece Role Models (co-written with Marino), in which the protagonists are finally reconciled by a rousing game of Medieval cosplay—an immersion in nerd culture enacted with a welcome lack of condescension toward characters and audience.

It makes sense that such an inveterately playful filmmaker would finally get around to riffing on The Wizard of Oz: Victor Fleming’s 1939 classic is the primal scene of Hollywood escapism, after all. The sheer slack-jawed obviousness of the references here is part of the point: “Gail Daughtry” inverts “Dorothy Gale” as surely as “Otto” scrambles “Toto,” and Hamm eventually refers to himself as a wizardly “man behind the curtain.” Within the film’s Emerald City framework, John Slattery, playing a B-list celebrity, serves as a modern version of the Cowardly Lion (“Put ’em up, put ’em up,” he mumbles, shadowboxing in his garage). Ben Wang, playing a Creative Arts Agency rookie, is a scatter-brained Scarecrow manqué, and Marino as the cynical, heartless photographer has shades of the Tin Man. Slattery’s performance is wonderfully unhinged; he’s funniest when he’s being used as a punching bag, whether rhetorically—as in an uproarious series of text messages narrating his incremental estrangement from Hamm (who’s left his buddy on read for several years)—or literally, as when he gets a hotel room door slammed on his ankle 34 times, each jolt punctuated by its own piercing yelp of “Ow!”