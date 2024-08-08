The Bad Politics of Bad Posture

And even if standing up straight didn’t really offer social advancement for the oppressed, the wider effects of posture consciousness created jobs. The boom in shoe manufacturing, as upper-class women began to buy “sensible” footwear for certain occasions while saving high heels for others, meant that less well-heeled women were able to get work: In the early twentieth century, the boot and shoe industry was rivaled only by textile manufacturing as an employer of women, who were increasingly hired as buyers and store managers too. Progress was in reach, as long as someone more powerful could profit from it. Being a “posture queen” was never a ticket out of subjugation. But filling a niche in the sprawling business ecosystem that thrived around the myth of good posture could allow white women, at least, to make some headway when other paths were blocked.

Slouch begins and ends with seeing the powerful stark naked. Journalist Ron Rosenbaum revealed in 1995, in an essay for The New York Times Magazine, that he had found a substantial collection of photographs of nude undergraduates stored in an archive of papers at the Smithsonian. These pictures, open to public viewership, included photos of George H.W. Bush, Hillary Clinton, Diane Sawyer, and other celebrities who attended prestigious colleges in an era when all freshmen were photographed in the buff—a ritual universities instituted amid early twentieth-century posture mania. Protest movements in the 1960s and early ’70s put an end to this practice, and many universities, responding to the outcry of alumni who feared for their privacy, destroyed posture photographs throughout the subsequent decades. But in the Smithsonian, some of these pictures still gathered dust as the century of posture panic rushed to its close, a cache of little emperors with no clothes.

In one important way, such images did prove scientifically useful, as Gretchen Dieck, Ph.D. student at Yale’s School of Public Health, showed in 1976. She wanted to use posture photographs from Smith College as part of a study that intended, Linker writes, “to determine whether young women who had detectable spinal deviations in their late teens and early twenties had an increased likelihood of back pain and other musculoskeletal disabilities later in life.” The answer was no: Dieck discovered that 70 percent of the young women she observed had “postural aberrations,” but that these “bodily asymmetries” did not predict other health problems and that even scoliosis, which provoked terror among children and parents for decades, played a merely minor part in the development of spinal pain later in life. The health liability of having bad posture was negligible, a reversal of decades of conventional wisdom.