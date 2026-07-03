My Front-Row Seat to the Slow Death of the Freedom of Information Act

By “useful information,” I am not talking about whether alien life has escaped from Area 51 or what took place on the grassy knoll. As the manager of CCR’s Open Records Project, every month I file FOIA requests or train advocates, lawyers, and journalists on how to draft their own. The requests we file support people who desperately need individual immigration files for detained family members, grassroots organizations looking to shed light on surveillance technology Border Patrol uses, or advocates deeply concerned with how the administration’s policies threaten transgender people across the country. But law enforcement agencies have found numerous ways to delay and ultimately force requesters to give up out of sheer frustration.

For instance, an agency might simply never respond, respond years later, send a boilerplate response accusing the requester of submitting an “overly broad” request, or, if the agency actually produces documents, redact those records so severely that they are useless. A person is then typically left with only one choice—pursue legal action—but lawyers often require thousands of dollars in fees. Even if you do get into court, agencies can still find ways to delay providing records for months if not years, often making the records irrelevant by the time they are received. And federal judges typically defer to government officials, creating an increasingly immense docket of case law supporting government secrecy rather than openness the law is supposed to provide.

A few examples from FOIA requests I’ve filed show the lengths to which agencies will go to hide the most basic information. Simple data points like the number of medical staff employed at an immigration detention center have been redacted from public view due to potential “hostage taking.” A former director of ICE’s Chicago office “lost” archives of emails when he copied them onto a corrupt external hard drive, but he should have responded to the FOIA request years before then.