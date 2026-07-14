Lindsey Graham Embodied the Republican Party’s Authoritarian Drift

Graham was never a driver of conservative of right-wing politics, nor did he ever come close to attaining real power. (His lone presidential campaign in 2016 ended two months before the primary began.) Graham was a cynic and an opportunist. But his status as the Republican Party’s preeminent bootlicker also makes him more illustrative of the authoritarian drift of the GOP over the last 30 years than perhaps any other politician. And for all the fond remembrances of Graham’s time at McCain’s side, the party that he represented was never one that was fond of dealmaking or compromise.

Graham was first elected to Congress during the Republican Revolution in 1994. Running with the backing of South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond, Graham won a House seat that had been held by longtime Democratic incumbent Butler Derrick, who decided not to run for reelection in an increasingly red district. Though Graham was less sharp-toothed than many of the other House Republicans that swept into power amid Newt Gingrich’s “Contract for America,” he was still sharply partisan. A longtime attorney, he served as an impeachment manager against Bill Clinton over the president’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and led the push to prove—correctly—that he had lied.

But it wasn’t until Graham entered the Senate in 2003 that he began to emerge as a national figure—largely due to his alliance with John McCain. A former judge advocate general in the Air Force, Graham voted for President George W. Bush’s Iraq War soon after taking office. In the years to come, as one of the “Three Amigos”—a group of neoconservative senators that included McCain and Joe Lieberman, the 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee—he would consistently use his voice to back using American military power abroad. It’s fitting that Graham may have died because he insisted on using his voice to back intervention: He reportedly declined to seek medical attention on Saturday evening because he wanted to be able to go on Meet the Press on Sunday to discuss a recent trip to Ukraine. “I can’t die now,” he told the person who urged him to see a doctor. “I still need to do the Russia sanctions, get Iran sorted out and do Israeli-Saudi normalization.”