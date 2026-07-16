The Two Chances for the Media to Show It Really Cares About Democracy

Foreign interference and election irregularities are important issues. If a normal president were giving a speech on these issues, it would merit major news coverage. But we can’t ignore the context here. Trump has long been angered by the U.S. intelligence community’s finding that the Russian government tried to help him win the 2016 election. Trump (perhaps rightly) feels that assessment undermined his victory. He has never acknowledged that he lost fair and square to Biden in 2020. So it seems likely that on Thursday, Trump will use the power of the presidency to both release mischaracterized intelligence that undermines Biden’s election and Ossoff and Warnock’s Senate careers and try to force the media to give these claims huge coverage by unveiling them in a prime-time presidential address.

But journalists and news outlets don’t have to allow themselves to be played. There is no rule dictating that prime-time presidential speeches be aired live by news organizations. The major networks chose not to air live some of Biden and Barack Obama’s prime-time speeches. And those speeches weren’t full of lies undermining legitimate election results. Knowing that Trump is likely to make false claims, ABC, CBS, and NBC should not interrupt regular programming to broadcast this speech. That treatment should be reserved for State of the Union addresses, declarations of war, and other clearly consequential presidential remarks. If Trump says something that is actually hugely important and accurate, the networks can then interrupt programming, air the tape of his remarks, and have their reporters discuss them.

I have no problem with CNN, PBS, MS NOW, and organizations such as The New York Times that specialize in covering major news airing Trump’s speech live. But how they cover his remarks matters. This isn’t the time for deference to a president because he is citing intelligence information that reporters don’t have access to.