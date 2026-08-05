Feds Arrest Armed Man at Trump Golf Course Ahead of His Visit
Jeanine John Taele was arrested after allegedly acting suspiciously on the property.
Authorities in California arrested a man who was walking around the Los Angeles area Trump National Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.
Jeanine John Taele, 38, first arrived at the golf course on Friday, July 31, three days before Trump was scheduled to be there. He was seen wearing an earpiece and taking pictures and video of the course while the Secret Service conducted a security assessment.
Two days later, on August 2, Taele came back to the course, walked up to federal agents there, and told them he was working for State Department security. After Taele was detained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies found a 16-round magazine with hollow-point bullets in his pants pockets and a loaded 9mm pistol in his pickup truck. A home search also revealed a modified A.R.-platform rifle, body armor, and notebooks full of “concerning statements.”
“Mr. Taele’s troubling behavior at the President’s public golf course merely days before the President was expected to arrive raised serious red flags for law enforcement and led to the discovery of an unregistered firearm, a loaded weapon, as well as additional items of concern,” FBI Los Angeles Field Office assistant director Patrick Grandy said. “There is no room for error, particularly in light of previous attempts on President Trump’s life, and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, working with our partners at the U.S. Secret Service, the ATF, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, will investigate this case thoroughly.”
Taele now faces federal charges of “possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle,” a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
President Trump has yet to comment.