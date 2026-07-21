Trump Hits Record-Breaking Low in Polls, Shocking Analyst: “Horrible!”

Donald Trump is cratering in several new polls: They have his approval at an average of 22 points underwater. That’s just abysmal. Indeed, as CNN’s Harry Enten notes in a striking on-air analysis, it’s a “record” and “the worst this century,” worse than both George W. Bush and Barack Obama at similar points in their second terms, which produced midterm wipeouts. And Enten points out that Trump is 45 points underwater with independents, also a new record. Enten concludes: “These are horrible numbers!” And yet there are numerous signs that Democrats are not converting this into quite the midterm edge they need. So we talked to veteran Democratic strategist Christina Reynolds. We discuss why the Democratic advantage is insufficient as of now, what’s really making that happen, how to turn it around, and why Trump’s awful numbers will likely prove impossible for the GOP to outrun in the end. Listen to this episode here.