Can the “Sistine Chapel of the New Deal” Be Saved From Trump?

When I wrote my earlier pieces, the Trump administration had designated the Cohen for “accelerated disposition” (i.e., sale) in 2025. I subsequently learned that—barring Trump flouting several laws and/or bulldozing the Cohen—the timeline was more like two years. That gives preservationists more time to act. Much progress has been made already. A campaign is underway to save the Cohen, led by Mary Okin, assistant director of Living New Deal. An online petition has collected nearly 2000 signatures; various art and architecture publications and a couple of podcasts have weighed in; and Heather Cox Richardson, The Guardian, and National Public Radio have reported on this threat to New Deal art and architecture.

But now it appears the Trump White House doesn’t want to give preservationists time to mobilize. Its plan to bulldoze the Cohen is described in a court filing in a lawsuit against Trump’s harebrained plans to whitewash the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. In the filing, Mydelle Wright, former D.C.-area director of the Office of Planning and Design Quality for the Public Buildings Service, which is part of GSA, said that on December 5 she was told (presumably by former GSA colleagues) that “the White House, acting on its own and not through GSA, has solicited bids and/or is finalizing a bid package (the last step prior to solicitation) to analyze and recommend for demolition [the] four historic buildings in D.C.” Wright continued:

Key GSA personnel have only just learned of the White House’s activities…. For the first time of which I’m aware, a president is personally involved in facilitating end-runs around the [GSA]’s obligations to the buildings that are our national heritage, and who in the agency is going to tell him “no”?

This is of course outrageous, but from Trump’s point of view it makes a certain amount of sense because the more you learn about efforts to sell the Cohen, the clearer it becomes that doing so will be very difficult if the federal government follows various legally required procedures, as the GSA currently shows every intention of doing. The same is likely true, though to a lesser extent, of the other three federal buildings Trump wants gone.