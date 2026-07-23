GOPers Quietly Admit the Unthinkable: It’s All Falling Apart for Trump

Politico reports that Republicans now think they’re seriously doomed in the midterms. One GOP operative offers this truly astonishing quote about Donald Trump’s effect on the party: “We’re preparing for the bottom to fall out.” Republicans are fretting that Democrats have a real chance of winning Senate and House races in states and districts that Trump won by double digits. Another Trump ally laments that he won’t admit he lost the Iran war and is caught in a “classic escalation trap” with no way out and Republicans forced to defend soaring prices as a result. In short, Republicans think Trump is in collapse. And yet...we don’t think Democrats are close to putting this away. So we talked to Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg. He argues that the GOP panic is in sync with what public polls show about Senate races and discusses other problems the GOP faces (like the coming reinstatement of Trump’s tariffs). He also ponders what could still go wrong, urging Democrats to address potential pitfalls—their too-small lead in the generic ballot matchup and their lack of a concrete agenda to close out the home stretch. Listen to this episode here.