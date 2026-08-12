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ICE Is Spending Tens of Millions on Gloves That Can Electrocute People

The agency known for its restraint can now give people it detains electric shocks at the push of a button.

Masked ICE agents stand outside a government building
Masked ICE agents
Blake Fagan/AFP/Getty Images
Masked ICE agents

The masked secret police known for their use of excessive force are planning to spend up to $20 million on a dangerous new accessory.

The Department of Homeland Security published a public notice Monday announcing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would spend between $10 million and $20 million to buy gloves that emit painful electric shocks.

The devices, called G.L.O.V.E, or Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, are manufactured by Compliant Technologies in Kentucky and advertised as a “humane, low-optics, de-escalation solution for many situations facing our men and women in uniform.”

The manufacturer warns against using its device on elderly people, pregnant women, children, and people with severe disabilities—individuals who have not been spared from the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on immigrants.

The company also warns that the devices are not meant to be used against people merely exhibiting “verbal defiance or belligerence.” But federal immigration agents aren’t exactly known for making that distinction—with deadly consequences. Agents have continually threatened or attacked individuals who criticize or monitor their immigration enforcement activities.

A senior DHS official told NBC News Wednesday that all ICE agents would begin wearing the electric gloves by the end of September.

Jenn Rolnick Borchetta, deputy project director on policing at the American Civil Liberties Union, told the Associated Press that federal immigration agents had not demonstrated their capacity to restrain themselves.

“ICE spent the last year showing this country they are too quick to use force. Now they will be able to deploy electric shocks with the slight push of a button that maybe nobody else can see them do,” she said. “Introducing gloves that can so easily be used to deliver terrible pain in encounters is a recipe for harm to the public.”

Across the country, ICE agents have practiced excessive force, warrantless searches or arrests, racial profiling, and wrongful detentions. This notice follows the eleventh fatal shooting by federal immigration enforcement during President Donald Trump’s second term.

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Here’s Who Trump Chose to Leave on the Decoy Plane Targeted By Iran

The president took Natalie Harp, Walt Nauta, and Dan Scavino on a decoy plane while leaving confirmed members of his Cabinet at the mercy of an Iranian strike on Air Force One.

Trump holds his fist in air outside of a plane
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump left Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, advisor Stephen Miller, Communications Director Steven Cheung, and press at the mercy of a potential Iranian missile attack while he traveled safely with White House Chief of Staff and former Mar-a-Lago assistant Dan Scavino, director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta, and personal assistant Natalie Harp—responsible for posting his AI-Jesus slop and countless other braindead Truth Social posts.

Multiple outlets have reported that the Trump administration discovered an Iranian assassination threat against the president last last month while flying out of Turkey. They chose to keep the information secret, having Trump board Air Force One on camera while he, Harp, and Scavino later hid in a catering truck that covertly transferred them to another plane. Rubio was reportedly the only person aboard the original Air Force One who was aware of the possibility that everyone on it could be killed by an Iranian strike at any point.

“It’s really just up to Secret Service. I just follow what they like to do ... They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night. “I do what they say. The plane that I was on was at greater risk ... Because that would be the plane that I think that they would be more likely to go for.”

There are so many questions here. An assassination threat credible enough to make Trump hide in a catering truck only further delegitimizes the administration’s constant rhetoric about how crippled the Iranian government is. Why wouldn’t they just wait it out instead of sending Rubio and some of the highest ranking Cabinet members on a possible suicide mission? And why wouldn’t Trump take everyone on the secret flight instead of just Scavino, Nauta, and Harp—his closest assistants? Trump even said once of Harp that she was the “only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids.” Nauta, moreover, was a codefendant along with Trump in a federal case that alleged that the pair had improperly stored classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.

“Any consequential president has a lot of threats,” Trump later said. “Non-consequential presidents don’t get threatened. And I think that I may be the most consequential.”
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Trump Plans to Spend Nearly $1 Billion Ripping Up the White House

Of the more than $900 million Donald Trump is funneling towards construction, $70 million has no identified source.

An aerial view of construction at the White House
Construction at the White House
Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Construction at the White House

President Donald Trump is sneakily spending close to a billion dollars on White House renovations using mostly taxpayer funds, making an end run around Congress and public disclosure. 

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the Trump administration pulled money from other government agencies and private donors, and then steered that cash into an account that usually holds a few million dollars for routine White House maintenance, known as “White House Repair and Restoration.” 

But since Trump took office last year, the administration has funneled $875 million to that account. That money consists of transfers from the U.S. Secret Service and the White House Military Office of about $500 million, with $305 billion from private donations. Another $70 million was also directed to the account, according to documents reviewed by the Post, but the source isn’t identified.  

In all, Trump plans to spend at least $900 million on “modernization projects” on White House grounds, including a helipad, improvements to Lafayette Square, a new visitor screening center, and the White House ballroom that was ruled illegal in federal court last week, with Trump planning to appeal. 

Trump’s ballroom was estimated to cost $600 million (up from $200 million when he first announced the project). Taxpayers will pay for about half of that latest figure, contradicting the president’s promise that the vast majority of it would be paid for by private donations. 

All of this is unprecedented, as in previous administrations, requests for White House renovations were submitted as requests to Congress and then put through the appropriations process before agencies sought approvals and hired contractors. But Trump seems more preoccupied with construction and redevelopment projects in his second term as president than he is with the daily business of leading the country. He regularly falls asleep during important meetings and ceremonies, but musters up excitement to check on his various pet projects. 

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Edith Olmsted/
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Trump Insists He Was Still in More Danger on His Secret Flight

Yeah, the flight that literally no one knew about was definitely in the crosshairs.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside Air Force One
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump wants to pretend that his plane-switching ruse didn’t leave members of the press vulnerable to an attack from Iran.

While speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night, the president faced a tough question about his plane-swapping farce.

“Why was it too dangerous for you to fly on Air Force One, but not too dangerous for the press?” one reporter asked.

“Well, I don’t know. I think actually, the plane that I flew on was at greater risk. I think it was at greater risk because that would be the plane that they would be more likely to go for,” Trump said.

Trump’s explanation is nonsense.

When Trump departed the NATO summit in Turkey last month, the press reported that the president would fly with them aboard the original Air Force One.

Meanwhile, the president secretly changed planes in order to evade a credible assassination threat from Iran. Members of the press and some staff members remained on the plane, none the wiser—and evidently vulnerable to attack. Given the reportedly tiny circle of people who knew about the plan, it’s highly unlikely that Iran knew, either.

Several top administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller were also left aboard the decoy plane.

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Trump-Backed Candidate Crashes Out After Losing Primary Race

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell predictably fell back on conspiracy theories after even a Donald Trump endorsement failed to boost his bid for governor.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell holds a microphone while speaking at CPAC.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Pillow magnate and election denier Mike Lindell won’t accept his loss in Minnesota’s gubernatorial primary, claiming there are anomalies in the voting numbers.

Despite President Donald Trump’s endorsement, Lindell lost to Minnesota House Speaker Lisa DeMuth by about 11 percentage points and more than 45,000 votes. On Tuesday night, when a reporter asked him on his livestream LindellTV if he’d concede the race after the Associated Press called it for DeMuth, Lindell said, “Why would I listen to the AP?”

“There’s 265,000 votes left to count. I’m down by 18,000 now,” Lindell ranted. “I’m not going to give up this race until the votes are counted. That’s nonsense.”

Lindell is a leading 2020 election conspiracist and consistently casts doubt on election results, so it’s expected that he would dispute his own loss. Trump tried to give him an eleventh hour boost on Tuesday, posting on Truth Social about how “Mike Lindell deserves a BIG WIN IN MINNESOTA today.

“Nobody has worked harder, and given up so much, in fighting for free and fair Elections. Go out, NOW, and VOTE for Mike Lindell for Governor. He will not let you down. Thank you! President DJT,” Trump wrote.

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu mocked Lindell and his election conspiracies on X after the news of his loss, posting, “Many people say Venezuela rigged the election against Mike Lindell because they don’t like his pillows. Never seen anything like it.”

Now Minnesota is guaranteed to have its first ever female governor come January, as Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar handily won the Democratic gubernatorial primary. Meanwhile, Lindell will have to go back to his struggling pillow business, which he stepped away from to run for office.

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