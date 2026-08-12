Here’s Who Trump Chose to Leave on the Decoy Plane Targeted By Iran
The president took Natalie Harp, Walt Nauta, and Dan Scavino on a decoy plane while leaving confirmed members of his Cabinet at the mercy of an Iranian strike on Air Force One.
President Trump left Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, advisor Stephen Miller, Communications Director Steven Cheung, and press at the mercy of a potential Iranian missile attack while he traveled safely with White House Chief of Staff and former Mar-a-Lago assistant Dan Scavino, director of Oval Office operations Walt Nauta, and personal assistant Natalie Harp—responsible for posting his AI-Jesus slop and countless other braindead Truth Social posts.
Multiple outlets have reported that the Trump administration discovered an Iranian assassination threat against the president last last month while flying out of Turkey. They chose to keep the information secret, having Trump board Air Force One on camera while he, Harp, and Scavino later hid in a catering truck that covertly transferred them to another plane. Rubio was reportedly the only person aboard the original Air Force One who was aware of the possibility that everyone on it could be killed by an Iranian strike at any point.
“It’s really just up to Secret Service. I just follow what they like to do ... They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane, equal safety,” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday night. “I do what they say. The plane that I was on was at greater risk ... Because that would be the plane that I think that they would be more likely to go for.”
There are so many questions here. An assassination threat credible enough to make Trump hide in a catering truck only further delegitimizes the administration’s constant rhetoric about how crippled the Iranian government is. Why wouldn’t they just wait it out instead of sending Rubio and some of the highest ranking Cabinet members on a possible suicide mission? And why wouldn’t Trump take everyone on the secret flight instead of just Scavino, Nauta, and Harp—his closest assistants? Trump even said once of Harp that she was the “only one who loved him as much as his wife and kids.” Nauta, moreover, was a codefendant along with Trump in a federal case that alleged that the pair had improperly stored classified materials at Mar-a-Lago.