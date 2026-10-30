The Tell-All Memoirist Who Shied Away From Fame

Vilhelm’s Room is about the border between truth and fiction, public personas and private selves, writing and life, and where that border breaks down.

In English, she is best known for her crystalline, unsentimental memoirs. In 2024, The New York Times named the trilogy, the last volume of which was published in translation in 2021, one of the best books of the twenty-first century. The Copenhagen Trilogy is a clear influence on the Scandinavian autofiction being written today and has much in common with the work of the French novelist and memoirist Annie Ernaux. Both Ditlevsen and Ernaux share a commitment to writing with unflinching precision about growing up working-class, gendered oppression, and the link between writing and wanting. But where Ditlevsen’s memoirs are clear-sighted and unselfconsciously confessional, her fiction is more slippery, continually playing with the idea that her writing is closely aligned with her life. Vilhelm’s Room, in particular, is about the border between truth and fiction, public personas and private selves, writing and life, and where that border breaks down.

Ditlevsen was unusually well acquainted with forms of literature that can expose and distort the details of a person’s life: She was not only a writer of memoir and of fiction that drew on her own experiences, but she was also married to the editor of a tabloid newspaper, and saw up close the fine line between the confessional and the salacious, the difficulties of being an admired public figure and an object of prurience.

As she describes it in her memoirs, her entry into the world of literary celebrity feels both unlikely and fated, the result of natural talent and indomitable will. Ditlevsen grew up working-class in Copenhagen’s red-light district. Her father was a stoker who was frequently unemployed, the family scraping by on union benefits. She began writing poetry as a young girl, in the small apartment she shared with her parents and brother, but as soon as she finished middle school, she had to begin working a series of odd jobs. She spent time as a maid in a boarding house, working in the stockroom at a medical supply company, and as a secretary in a state grain office. “I was someone whose physical strength they’d bought for a certain number of hours each day for a certain payment,” Ditlevsen writes in Youth (1967), the second volume of The Copenhagen Trilogy, reflecting on these menial jobs. “They didn’t care about the rest of me.” She was sexually harassed at the medical supply company, and her boss at the grain office fired her after he read one of her first published poems (it was published in a journal called Wild Wheat—he bought it believing it to be a trade publication).