America Has Entered a New Age of Propaganda

The darker connotations of propaganda are clear in its history in Fascist Italy, Nazi Germany, and the Soviet Union, where mass persuasion worked alongside censorship, surveillance, terror, and political violence. Nazi propaganda exploited prejudice, fear, humiliation, resentment, and the desire for restored greatness, supplying a story in which Germany’s defeats were caused by internal enemies and traitors. Soviet agitprop likewise defended the state, sanctified its leaders, manufactured heroic myths, and attributed failures to saboteurs and class enemies. In both systems, propaganda did more than circulate falsehoods. It organized a way of seeing the world. “If everyone always lies to you, the consequence is not that you believe the lies, but that no one believes anything at all anymore,” Hannah Arendt said in her final interview in 1973. “That means that the people are deprived not only of their capacity to act, but also of their capacity to think and to judge. And with such a people you can then do what you please.”

Church and state were once the main manipulators; now the giants of the attention economy join them as full partners.

This subtlety is a theme of Margalit and Sharon’s book. One of their recurring contrasts, drawn from Cicero and Machiavelli, is between the lion and the fox: The lion rules by force; the fox by cunning, seduction, flattery, deception, and psychological leverage. Another text to which they repeatedly return is Shakespeare’s Othello. For the authors, Iago is the archetypal manipulator. He does not command Othello or threaten him. Instead, he asks insinuating questions, claims that Cassio spoke of a secret affair with Desdemona in his sleep, and arranges for her handkerchief to turn up in Cassio’s room. Othello’s love makes him vulnerable, and Iago converts that vulnerability into jealousy and self-destruction. By the time Othello murders Desdemona, he believes he is acting on evidence and exercising his own will, but he is carrying out another man’s design. “Instead of binding you in chains,” Margalit and Sharon write, “the manipulator pulls your strings.”

Iago’s art is ancient, but the scale on which it is being practiced is new. What used to be individual cunning has become commercialized by Silicon Valley, a transformation described in Franklin Foer’s World Without Mind: The Existential Threat of Big Tech, and most recently in Jill Lepore’s The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State. Church and state were once the main manipulators; now the giants of the attention economy join them as full partners.