In his new book, The Man in the Mirror, the journalist Anand Giridharadas takes on the unwieldy story of Neely’s death and its aftermath. The book is at once an examination of the events that led to the killing, a study of the government policies that failed Neely, a narrative account of the trial, and a portrait of the divisions that have taken hold in American society. In its intensive reporting and its focus on the lives of normal people—from the streets of Manhattan to the suburbs of Long Island—it represents a turn for Giridharadas, who is best known for his 2018 bestseller Winners Take All, a polemic focused squarely on the rich and powerful (though his first two books were also traditional works of narrative journalism).

Most everyone agreed that in the months and years leading up to his death, Neely deserved better treatment. Someone, or some institution, should have done more to help him.

Ultimately The Man in the Mirror ends up being too panoramic. Instead of tracking closely with Neely’s and Penny’s lives, the perspective shifts between dozens of characters, some of whom appear for just a few pages. Nor does Giridharadas make any explicit argument, though the narration often calls out for one. However, at its most illuminating, the book’s efforts to show the longer story of Neely’s life help restore a sense of Neely as an individual, far beyond the awful events of that day on the subway. It also gives glimpses, here and there, of what a better system—one that could have saved Neely’s life—might look like.

One of the most memorable sections in The Man in the Mirror is a flashback to a morning in 2007 when Neely woke up alone. He was 14, two months away from finishing eighth grade. Normally his mother, Christie Neely, went into his bedroom and made sure he was ready to catch the bus at 7 a.m. He wondered if she was still asleep.