In the introduction to his new book, How to Not Die in Prison, screenwriter Taylor Sheridan explains why he decided to co-author a book about prison. Best known as co-creator of the TV show Yellowstone, Sheridan has never been to prison; nor had he particularly studied America’s system of mass incarceration. But he did develop what he calls “morbid curiosity” while researching one of his shows. He also had a friend, Tom Nelson, who was having trouble keeping his small business—a gym called Muscle Mechanics—afloat during the Covid-19 lockdowns and needed money to support his four-year-old daughter. Sheridan offered him a deal: Nelson would open up about the many years he spent incarcerated for mainly robbery and drugs during the 1980s and 1990s, and together they would put together a book to answer the question that, Sheridan says, “every guy has pondered with his buddy: ‘Bro, what the fuck would you do if you got sent to prison?’”
There are almost two million people in the United States for whom this hypothetical is reality: They are currently incarcerated, separated from their families, toiling under slave labor conditions, fighting for adequate health care, and navigating a broken system that has every incentive to keep them behind bars for as long as possible. In How to Not Die in Prison, there is little indication that Sheridan is particularly concerned about the well-being, safety, or circumstances of these real people. Nor is there much discussion of why people commit certain crimes of poverty, why Black and Hispanic people are overrepresented in jails and prisons, why school systems are designed to funnel children into carceral systems, why recidivism rates are so high, or why even just Texas, Sheridan’s home state, has more incarcerated people than Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom combined.
Sheridan’s lack of curiosity extends even to his co-author. “Tom was a fucking criminal,” Sheridan writes definitively in his introduction. Pages later, in Nelson’s own introduction, we find out he had run away from home at 12 years old to escape an abusive father, quickly becoming addicted to drugs and committing theft to fuel his habit. As a teenager and young man, his many stints in prison, including time spent in solitary confinement, contributed to his recidivism; only years later, after getting clean of his own accord, was he able to secure a stable job and remain free.
Meanwhile, despite Nelson’s own firsthand experience, his parts of the book seem to cater to a prurient interest in prison life, depicting a world of big, scary men wielding shanks, inmates gathered together in cells drinking homemade hooch, fights breaking out daily in the yard. In eight sections (to each of which Sheridan wrote short, italicized introductions), Nelson outlines the first few days of being in prison, making friends, getting a job, surviving a riot, making meals from commissary food, keeping sane, maintaining ties with family, and finally, getting out. In an early chapter, readers are invited to find out their own “Prison Readiness Score.” Questions include: Do you know how to fight? Have you ever been in a knife fight? Do you have skills that might help you avoid the politics of prisons, like having been an attorney? And do you have drug connections, since those could help you curry favor with other inmates?
Above all, the hypothetical prisoner in the book is imagined to be a different class of person from the other inmates. “Let’s say you were getting your master’s degree in political applications of philosophy when you decided to buy that 8 ball during spring break,” Sheridan posits, in the introduction to a chapter about the prison economy. (Show me a judge sending a graduate student to a medium- or maximum-security prison for simple possession in the year 2026, but OK, sure.) That means you can probably read and write, and an educated person can win friends in prison: “Let’s say your cellie is trying to get his GED because that goes a long way toward convincing a parole board he has changed his evil ways. Problem is—dude reads at a third-grade level. All of a sudden, that advanced degree, which has zero economic value on the outside, becomes extremely valuable to your cellie.” Here, intentionally or not, Sheridan invokes class stereotypes to make a point about the criminalization of poverty: The man getting his graduate degree is incarcerated because of a one-off incident; the man with a third-grade reading level is merely trying to convince the parole board he has changed his “evil ways.”
The guide that Sheridan and Nelson have written has a voyeuristic, Hollywood feel, a sense of reveling in violence and misfortune, without managing to engage meaningfully with the humanity of the incarcerated or analyzing the political failures that have made American prisons so big and so dangerous. For a guide to surviving prison in America today to be truly accurate, it would have to confront a both more mundane and more brutal set of facts.
Nelson was last incarcerated in the late 1990s, and prisons have changed a lot since then. Nelson and Sheridan frequently refer to “cells” and “cellmates” despite the fact that many inmates in minimum- or medium-security U.S. prisons live in open-bay dormitories designed to house hundreds of people at a time. Much of the book focuses on the need to be muscular. Under a subhead “How to Get Swole,” there are several pages devoted to illustrations of how to do calisthenics like sit-ups and push-ups in one’s cell. While working out is a common way to pass time in prison, anyone who has been in a visitation room at a state prison knows that Nelson’s 5 percent body fat isn’t the norm: These mostly sedentary men are undernourished and often mushy, living on a diet that lacks protein and consists primarily of carbohydrates and sugar. Reading, Nelson writes in one small paragraph toward the end of the book, was one way he kept his head together, often swapping books with other inmates. A great recommendation, except for one tiny issue: States are increasingly phasing out physical books and magazines in favor of expensive and faulty tablets, adding yet another layer of difficulty to procuring reading materials in prison.
In Nelson’s sections, there is some acknowledgment of the basic issues with prison today: that they are the most racist and violent institutions in America; that departments of corrections purposely serve food that causes and exacerbates health issues; and that prison health care is inadequate and, at times, maliciously negligent. But these acknowledgments are always undercut by a quick pivot to indict the incarcerated person rather than the system: A short section about the 1971 Attica prison riot at first recognizes that the peaceful protesters wanted lawmakers to address legitimate concerns, then goes on to incorrectly state that law enforcement began firing “when the most violent convicts on the yard got involved.” The tone is in places strangely cute: “Features of Attica prison include a riot-control gas system installed throughout public areas to stimulate tear ducts in prisoners having a hard time getting in touch with their emotions,” Nelson writes.
Much of the writing is inappropriately silly. The “darkly funny” material the authors promise frequently takes the form of juvenile gags. Who over the age of 12 would be tickled by a chapter titled “The Fine Art of Hiding Things in Your Butt”? Men who have been sent to prison have demonstrated to society “they need a big ol’ time out.” Calipatria State Prison is “California’s theme park of horrors”; newbies are “fresh meat”; the bus transporting men to prison is taking a “one-way trip down ‘We Don’t Give a Fuck About You’ street.” Some euphemisms are just gruesome: A “prison purse” is a vaginal canal used for smuggling drugs in during visitation; being raped by another inmate is “eating your cellie’s pillow” or “getting boinked.”
In conjunction with the oddly jocular tone, the statistics about suicide rates in county jails and in-custody deaths ring hollow. “In Louisiana prisons, where 766 prisoners kicked the bucket in 2018, you have a 28 percent higher chance of tapping out than you would in the free world,” writes Nelson, in a section titled “99 Ways to Die in Prison.” Nelson points out that prisons in states like Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas have much higher mortality rates than those in states like Rhode Island, with no context for why that might be. “My advice: If you’re committing crimes, stay the fuck out of Louisiana and try a state like Maine instead,” Nelson writes unhelpfully, in a section on Louisiana State Prison, which sits on the site of a plantation that used slave labor, and where incarcerated men today are forced to work for free. Could it be that, as writers like Angela Davis and Michelle Alexander have argued, our current model of mass incarceration is deeply rooted in slavery and the convict leasing system? That Southern states are increasingly embracing “tough on crime” legislation, building more prisons, and entertaining an ever-widening range of private vendors? No matter. On to the next statistical bullet point highlighting that you are 72 times more likely to die of heart disease, cancer, or liver disease in prison than to get “shanked by the human equivalent of a pit bull.”
But if heart disease—not being shanked—is how you die in prison, why is there an illustrated section devoted to the different types of weapons one can make out of everyday items like plastic forks and pencils? Nelson tells us how dangerous it is to drink prison alcohol and then provides a step-by-step guide to making whiskey in a bucket. Much of the book is contradictory: On page 119, we learn that 90 percent of drugs and other contraband enter the prison during family visitation hours. On page 122, Nelson writes that the most common mode of entry for contraband is via the staff entrance.
But perhaps most perplexing aspect is the question of who exactly Sheridan and Nelson imagine is reading their book. In some places, they seem to be positioning the book as something a worried mother would buy for her wayward teenage son. (“Make good choices …” concludes Sheridan’s final chapter.) In others, they seem to be addressing a person who is awaiting trial or sentencing but not yet remanded to a medium- or maximum-security facility—a rather niche audience. How you conduct yourself will likely determine whether your prison stay is “merely misery, unimaginable humiliation and suffering, or a relatively quick, rather brutal, death,” Sheridan writes. He insists several times that you have to read this book before you go to prison, or else: “This book in prison = new boyfriend by dinner,” he writes in yet another gleeful aside. Who exactly is committing the entirety of this book to memory before they get hauled off to prison?
Sheridan could have used his massive platform—and his strange deal with Nelson—to advocate on behalf of incarcerated people. But the book misrepresents who is in control in a carceral setting. Low-paid correctional staff and predatory private vendors create the conditions that most often cause suffering in most prisons—not a cartoonishly evil, heavily tattooed murderer.
Many problems plaguing incarcerated people in the United States could be easily fixed. Small changes like installing air conditioning in prison facilities is a good place to start; mass decarceration should be the ultimate goal. But what Sheridan and Nelson unwittingly share with readers in the form of this survival guide is how little America’s politicians and, to an extent, the general public care about rehabilitating those behind bars. Unlike in the U.S., to die in prison is rare in other Western countries: In all Scandinavian countries combined, fewer than 30 people died in prison in 2024; that same year, 277 inmates died in Alabama state prisons alone.
We see incarcerated people beg for medical care on concrete cell floors, correctional officers beating and abusing their wards, women giving birth shackled to a bed, teenagers housed with adults, and elderly people who have been in prison for decades dying alone. Indifference, it appears, is the biggest danger of all.