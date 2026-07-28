Turns Out France Has an Oligarch Problem Too

If we tend today to speak of the American oligarchy and the global oligarchy as one and the same, that’s because mostly they are. Great political power no longer propels you to the top of the Forbes billionaire rankings (though President Donald Trump is giving it the old college try). Did I say the five richest people in earth are all American tech tycoons? You might almost say the same of the top 10. But there’s one exception—a foreigner who is not in tech, not in oil, and not of royal blood. He is the ninth-richest person in the world (net worth: $142.7 billion), and a couple of years ago he was the richest. Now he’s just the richest person in Europe, leaving its crowned heads in the dust. Most Americans have never heard of him.

I’m speaking of the Frenchman Bernard Arnault, founder and CEO of LVMH. Arnault got rich selling expensive stuff to rich people. LVMH owns the luxury brands Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Givenchy, Bulgari, Guerlain, and Sephora. It also owns the makers of Moët & Chandon and Dom Pérignon and Veuve Cliquot. If there’s something your wife or girlfriend would like that you can’t afford to buy, odds are Arnault sells it. And according to a six-part newspaper series published last week in Le Monde by Raphaëlle Bacqué and Vanessa Schneider (English translation here), l’État, c’est lui. Arnault wields too much power in France.

This comes as a terrible disappointment, as I’m a bit of a Francophile. On a trip to France last year, my wife and I rhapsodized about the more plentiful public squares, the safer roadways, the more beautiful urban vistas, and—of course—the food. France also has one of the better single-payer health care systems in the world, though, happily, we didn’t need to use it. I published a history 14 years ago of America’s post-1979 growth in income inequality in which I used France as Exhibit A for my argument that, since incomes were growing more equal there, expanding economic inequality is a political choice, not an inevitability. I still believe that, but in France, alas, that trend has reversed.