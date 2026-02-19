We Can’t Address Affordability Without Tackling Corporate Power

Student debt relief took over a decade of organizing and campaigning, only to be dashed on the rocks of a Supreme Court case that had to look the other way just to find standing to sue. But when crypto and fintech accounts were threatened by lazy asset management, keeping large deposits in accounts at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the deposit insurance limits—despite the widespread availability of tools like CDARs that are able to ensure deposits are split up across multiple banks to be fully insured—the Federal Reserve, FDIC, and Treasury Department created authority out of thin air to functionally guarantee all deposits despite clear statutory text to the contrary. Still no word from the Supreme Court. (This is not to say that the bailout was bad on the merits; something probably had to be done to contain the damage. But it is both something that people can intuit and extremely telling that we parse the legal authority endlessly when it comes to helping everyday Americans but not at all when it comes to protecting wealthy investors.)

Similarly, the Supreme Court, over the course of 2025, made obviously contradictory determinations that Congress cannot insulate administrative agency heads who protect consumers and workers from presidential removal, but that it can insulate leadership of the Federal Reserve from presidential removal. The point here is not that leaders at the Fed should not have that protection, only that, if the primary independent regulator is responsible for protecting capital interests through managing price levels and ensuring stable economic conditions and returns on investment (which is, to be clear, often good for everyone), it does not follow logically that the same protections cannot be extended to independent regulators who protect the interests of workers and consumers. It’s a farce so obvious that it feels ripped from a Marxist parody of our government.

The past decade-plus has seen the government, our courts, and big business routinely playing Calvinball with the rule of law, right in front of our faces. That’s why we face a rising tide of popular resentment toward institutions broadly and corporations specifically.