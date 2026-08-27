They’ve Been Screwed Over for 160 Years. Trump Is Screwing Them More.

On the day we met in early June, Philip “P.J.” Haynie III’s gears had ground him awake just before 4:30 a.m. By the time I got into his truck, he had already spent the morning farming in his head. Rain was coming at 10 a.m.—half a day earlier than previously forecast, but still three hours out—and Haynie was rearranging the day’s chores, toggling between calls to his crews at two farms. In eastern Arkansas, where I’d watched his tractor kick up big clouds of Delta dust as it prepared seedbeds, drainage ditches that could wait yesterday needed to be quickly put in today, before the sky opened. “These big old flat fields don’t drain very well,” he explained to me, and a downpour threatened to drown the young plants. There was a newly planted field of rice—still germinating underground, shoots not yet poking through the soil—that needed spraying, so that the rain could seep the herbicide into the ground.

But at the southern farm, an hour and a half away, the rain threatened the herbicide’s effectiveness. “I need a good hour of drying time so the herbicide dries on the plant before the rain washes it off,” Haynie told me. Between the two farms there were nine men, six machines running, and a Delta sky so wide you can see weather coming miles ahead of time. “I’ve got to watch this weather and stop their spraying before the rain starts down there.”

Haynie—broad-shouldered, quick to smile, with the restless energy of someone perpetually calculating what comes next—is a fifth-generation Black row crop farmer who farms land split between Virginia and Arkansas. The United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has an admitted history of denying and intentionally delaying loans to Black farmers—driving tens of thousands of them into foreclosure and transferring nearly 16 million acres of their land into white hands. This history renders Haynie a rarity in U.S. agriculture. That he is also one of the few Black farmers who grows rice—a crop requiring expensive irrigation, precision-leveled fields, and specialized equipment—is yet another legacy of USDA racial discrimination and exclusion.

Haynie is careful not to reduce Black farmers to what he calls “woe is me” narratives. Not because he minimizes history—few people speak more bluntly about it—but because there’s more to the story. He spends equal time trying to engage Black kids in farming as he does explaining why so few Black farmers remain. “There are more bald eagles in the lower 48 states than there are Black farmers,” he tells me. He had just finished talking about the federal programs created, enacted, and expanded to save one endangered species from extinction. Haynie is doing all he can to ensure another doesn’t disappear.