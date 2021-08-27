Candyman Grapples With the Horror of Selling Trauma

“Your disbelief destroyed the faith of my congregation. Without them, I am nothing, so I was obliged to come. And now I must kill you.” Thus spake Tony Todd in the 1992 movie Candyman, clad in a gorgeous calf-length shearling coat and beckoning to Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) seductively with his hook for a hand. Though his lines are few, Todd brought a luminous intensity to his role as the shade of Daniel Robitaille, an “urban myth” that Helen provokes into existence when she starts researching supernatural occurrences at the Cabrini-Green Homes, the vast housing project in Chicago.

A white graduate researcher at the University of Chicago, Helen spends the first half of the film knocking on Cabrini-Green residents’ doors and taking photographs of graffiti. But later, Helen learns that Robitaille, a nineteenth-century Black artist, romanced a white woman and was lynched by a white mob who severed his hand, covered him in honey and angry bees, then set him on fire. As a result, he haunts the spot, his pain living on like a stain on the earth. If you say his name five times in a mirror, he appears to slit your belly open with the hook jammed in his arm. Helen’s professor boyfriend, who is also white, calls stories like Candyman “modern oral folklore; the unselfconscious reflection of the fears of urban society.” Helen is clearly trained in the same condescending anthropological mode, treating the residents more like datasets than people, a fact that outrages Candyman. He feels that her very methods sow “disbelief” in his legend, and are therefore acts of violence against him. The roles of villain and hero start to melt into one another.

As well as a somewhat abstruse plot, Candyman has much dialogue that is poetic and vague, and the ending is unhappy, which may be why the film was never a big commercial hit. But it built up cult status for Todd’s blistering embodiment of the role—he was stung by bees 23 times during the filming, for which he negotiated a $23,000 bonus—and its social commentary. The film came out a few months after the Los Angeles riots, and its violence still reads as a kind of controlled artistic response to real-world events—to the brutality of the videotaped police beating of Rodney King, as well as to Hollywood’s tropes for depicting Black pain. Candyman gave you the ghost’s hook creeping under the hem of a dress; the blood pooling on the floor of an apartment kitchen. Both deliberate and surreal, the action of Candyman feels dreamlike, even dictated by the logic of the subconscious. Madsen was said to have met with a hypnotist before going on set for her scenes with Todd, to intensify the surrender he commands from her.