Candyman Grapples With the Horror of Selling Trauma

As well as a somewhat abstruse plot, Candyman has much dialogue that is poetic and vague, and the ending is unhappy, which may be why the film was never a big commercial hit. But it built up cult status for Todd’s blistering embodiment of the role—he was stung by bees 23 times during the filming, for which he negotiated a $23,000 bonus—and its social commentary. The film came out a few months after the Los Angeles riots, and its violence still reads as a kind of controlled artistic response to real-world events—to the brutality of the videotaped police beating of Rodney King, as well as to Hollywood’s tropes for depicting Black pain. Candyman gave you the ghost’s hook creeping under the hem of a dress; the blood pooling on the floor of an apartment kitchen. Both deliberate and surreal, the action of Candyman feels dreamlike, even dictated by the logic of the subconscious. Madsen was said to have met with a hypnotist before going on set for her scenes with Todd, to intensify the surrender he commands from her.

Last year, the director Jordan Peele spoke of Candyman as “one of the few movies that explored any aspect of the Black experience in the horror genre in the ’90s, when [he] was growing up.” That has now changed, partly as a result of Peele’s own work. Get Out, his 2017 horror movie in which white supremacist families steal Black people’s bodies, enraptured audiences and critics with its almost offhand mastery of everyday, subtle racism, and notably featured violence more coercive than bloody.

This Friday, a sharp new version of Candyman hits theaters, produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and directed by Nia DaCosta (Little Woods). In contrast to the ambiguity of the original film, DaCosta has created a Candyman that takes for granted much that seemed fresh in 1992. Instead, her film asks what problems or dangers attend a commercial movie about Black pain.