The Appalling History That Enabled Trump’s Immigration Cruelty

This June, federal agents arrested more than 43,000 people, the highest monthly total since Trump returned to office. By July, ICE was holding more than 65,000 people in detention, and the administration claimed it had deported more than 590,000 people since January 2025. Unlike the border surges of earlier years, much of this enforcement has been taking place inside the country, through arrests at workplaces, homes, traffic stops, court appearances, and required check-ins.

It is tempting to see this enormous crackdown as a distortion of immigration enforcement, a system bent to authoritarian purposes by a president unusually willing to test its limits. UCLA historian Kelly Lytle Hernández’s new book, Racist by Design: Two Centuries of U.S. Immigration Control, offers a more disturbing explanation: Trump did not have to build this apparatus. America built it for him. The reason a president can exercise powers over a group of people that would be constitutionally shocking in almost any other setting, Hernández argues, is that over the course of several decades, American immigration law was deliberately constructed as an exception to ordinary constitutional protections. Trump inherited a machine assembled over two centuries by slaveholders, eugenicists, and segregationists.

Hernández’s first book, Migra! (2010), told the history of the U.S. Border Patrol, and ever since she has been a major figure in a field that has refuted the sentimental story of the United States as a nation made by welcoming newcomers. Mae Ngai’s Impossible Subjects (2004) showed how federal law produced the modern category of the “illegal alien.” Erika Lee’s America for Americans (2019) traced xenophobia across American history. Jia Lynn Yang’s One Mighty and Irresistible Tide (2020) recovered the political struggle that led from the national-origins quotas of 1924 to the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. Adam Goodman’s The Deportation Machine (2020) showed that expulsion has been a central, durable practice of the American state. And Michael Luo’s Strangers in the Land (2025) returned readers to Chinese exclusion—the racial crucible in which modern federal immigration power was formed. Building on this scholarship, Hernández takes the history further back: Before Chinese exclusion, the Border Patrol, or national-origins quotas, she finds enslavers using migration control to protect slavery itself.