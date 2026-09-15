Mahmoud Khalil’s Fight for a Normal Life

No Land to Stand On: Notes From Detention by Mahmoud Khalil Buy on Bookshop

For these tribulations, he became an emblem. Of what, depends on who you ask: of Palestinian resistance, of “woke” campus politics, of the retrenchment of free speech, of supposed antisemitism. In his plainspoken memoir, No Land to Stand On, Khalil seeks to reestablish sovereignty over his own life story, at least, and re-center the underlying reason he ended up in this position: Since his grandfather and countless others were expelled from Palestine as a result of the Nakba in 1948, he and his community have been standing on borrowed land, at best tolerated by the authorities wherever they’ve managed to set down.

The book begins with the account of a sort of inadvertent martyrdom, as Khalil finds himself a symbol of his people’s resistance by circumstance. Not his 2025 detention; it is 14 years earlier, when the teenage Khalil is growing up in Khan al-Sheih, the large Palestinian refugee camp in Syria where he was born. A group has resolved to march to the Israeli-controlled town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights at an opportune moment while Syrian security forces are diverted to the burgeoning domestic civil war. The bookish young Khalil convinces a teacher to let him postpone an exam so he can join them. As he follows his stateless countrymen through a minefield and toward the border fence, he is shot in the leg by Israeli border guards and carried back toward the camp by demonstrators behind. In the chaotic aftermath, it is misreported through the camp and to his family that he has been killed.

Since his grandfather and countless others were expelled from Palestine as a result of the Nakba in 1948, he and his community have been standing on borrowed land, at best tolerated by the authorities wherever they’ve managed to set down.

He wasn’t, of course, but the ordeal marked the beginning of a life of striving against authoritarianism and trying to reach a border that he’s never been closer to than the day he was shot. That path takes him to organizing resistance against the Bashar Al Assad regime, as a result of which he is forced to flee Syria for Beirut, when his fellow organizers are disappeared by Assad’s Mukhabarat police and it becomes clear he’s next. And later it takes him, of course, to his role as a communicator and negotiator for the pro-Palestinian movement at Columbia University, which leads to his arrest and imprisonment by the Trump administration.