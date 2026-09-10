A Veteran Critic’s Indictment of the Movies

Far more common were those directors, from Mervyn LeRoy to Michael Curtiz, however talented, who did what they were told, stapling together preapproved scripts, actors, and sets. When a studio-bound director did achieve “auteur status,” like Frank Capra at Columbia under Harry Cohn, it was due to his gift for making people believe in an America that didn’t exist, a place where homespun philosophers like Mr. Smith (in Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)) could pass legislation by acting “folksy” during an endless congressional filibuster. Or then there’s Capra’s other hometown hero, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart again), who could count on his modest neighbors to help him oppose the evil, crippled-by-ugliness big American banks in It’s a Wonderful Life (1946). Life was the sort of “plea to the common people,” Thomson writes, that made believable “the airy hope that public conscience and common sense can beat off the threat of corruption and greed.” And of course it doesn’t take more than a couple quick glances around ourselves to realize that, for many decades at least, our “public conscience” has been outmatched by greed maybe 10-to-one.

Thomson finds it difficult to accept how the “screens” of romance and melodrama have seduced us into endlessly feeding off the adventures of people who don’t exist—from Sam Spade and Scarlett O’Hara to Ratso Rizzo and Luke Skywalker. And yet even after they have grown so small they can fit into the palms of our hands, the screens of illusion and delusion have conquered our world, along with our collective ability to make human sense of it. Which is perhaps why so many of our favorite, most unforgettable movies are about voyeurs who are as devoted to the act of observation as we are—such as Jimmy Stewart in Hitchcock’s Rear Window, or Carl Boehm in Michael Powell’s Peeping Tom, or even David Hemmings in Antonioni’s Blow-Up (1966). The voyeur may be the most pertinent image of contemporary human consciousness, at a time when people believe less in what they have experienced firsthand than in what they observe—much like Ronald Reagan, our first (and certainly not last) movie-star president, who “would literally believe he had been at events in World War II because he had done the narration for brisk documentaries about them.”

The screens that surround us are more than mere entertainments; they drain us of attention for anything but them. Flat or curved, pixelated or Technicolor, handheld or wall-mounted, they are almost everywhere, and wherever we don’t find them, we devise ways to bring them with us—into the streets, our jobs, and even the bathroom. We no longer take them into our homes; rather, the screens are now taking us home with them, where presumably every bit of information we possess will be incorporated into artificial intelligence–driven systems of knowledge, perception, and infinitely streamable nonsensical stories.