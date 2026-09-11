The Making of a Judicial Coup

At his first inaugural in 1861, Abraham Lincoln warned that if we allowed the Supreme Court to rule that laws were unconstitutional, we would cease to be a democratic nation. Lincoln accepted the court’s responsibility to resolve actual disputes, like those that judges typically decide. But what he said justices could not properly do was declare laws themselves unconstitutional. In Lincoln’s view, the Dred Scott ruling in 1857 exceeded the court’s authority by invalidating the “Missouri Compromise,” federal legislation that limited slavery’s expansion. And so upon taking office in 1861, Lincoln’s Republicans defied the Supreme Court, passing a law that restricted slavery’s spread westward.

In Supremacy, Harvard Law professors Nikolas Bowie and Daphna Renan recount this history. As they remind readers, judicial authority to determine a law’s validity has no basis in the Constitution. At the 1787 Constitutional Convention, some Framers intended the Supreme Court to have this authority; others did not. Delegates were meticulous about specifying the president’s right to veto a law but could not agree that justices should have similar authority. The court itself seized this role early in the nineteenth century, and we’ve accepted it since with only weak protest.