Gloria Steinem’s Life Between Art and Activism

Steinem was a writer, as the pieces in this book attest. At her best, as in the 1978 piece “If Men Could Menstruate,” she is pointed and funny, displaying the same gift for aphorism that she showcased in her public speeches. But she could also be earnest and introspective, expressing complicated truths in a plainspoken style. “I still don’t understand why so many, many years passed before I saw my mother as a person and before I understood that many of the forces in her life are patterns women share,” she writes in “Ruth’s Song,” a moving autobiographical essay about her troubled mother, written specifically for Outrageous Acts. “I suppose I couldn’t afford to admit that what had happened to my mother was not all personal or accidental, and therefore could happen to me.”

When does the world need your words, and when does it need your action? Should you go to that organizing meeting or meet your deadline? Steinem lived these tensions, wrestling with them and, sometimes, writing about them.

But she was not always the writer she wanted to be. During the 1960s, when she wrote the most, she rarely expressed her political commitments or personal values in print. During the 1970s, when she honed her politics, she rarely had time to write. “It’s one of the ironies of trying to be a writer and an activist at the same time that just when you feel you have the most to say, you have the least time to say it,” she later recalled. Traveling on the lecture circuit, often with Black feminists like Florynce Kennedy or Margaret Sloan-Hunter, she couldn’t even find time to keep a diary.

It’s a problem familiar to many activist writers: how to live according to your political principles without sacrificing your art—or vice versa. (We’ll leave aside, for now, the whole question of earning money.) How do you reach a wide readership without diluting your message? When does the world need your words, and when does it need your action? Should you go to that organizing meeting or meet your deadline? Steinem lived these tensions, wrestling with them and, sometimes, writing about them. If she never quite resolved them, she did something perhaps equally admirable: She faced head-on the challenge of being a writer while living a politically committed life.