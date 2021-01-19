My Life Sewing T-Shirts for 26 Cents an Hour

At 5 a.m., I’m awoken by the bell and roll over to turn on my light so the corrections officer can see that I’m alive. After the C.O. finishes the morning count, I start getting ready for work. My cell opens around 6:40 a.m., and I make my way up a steep set of stairs to the mess hall for a breakfast that consists of lukewarm, lumpy oatmeal and toast. Then it’s out the main building to the warehouse to start my day at the tailor shop. With its gray concrete walls and giant, industrial-size windows, the place gives me the feeling that this institution has been here for a long time and will be here long after I’m gone.

From 7:20 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., I sit at a sewing machine putting collars on T-shirts, one after another. I get paid 26 cents an hour. With these wages, you would think that this warehouse is located outside the United States, beyond the reach of our labor laws, but my work site is the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York—the state’s largest prison. It’s the same prison where two inmates escaped in 2015. I’m working at one of the very same tailor shops where they worked. It’s part of Corcraft, the market name for goods produced in the New York State Department of Corrections. Corcraft manufactures and distributes items made by prisoners like me who get paid extremely low wages, far less than a person can live on. Still, our labor is big business: According to the Office of the New York State Comptroller, Corcraft reported $53 million in revenue in 2019.

Corcraft says its mission is to “teach a good work ethic and valuable work skills.” I find that statement funny, as most of the tailor shop supervisors can’t show you how to work the industrial sewing machines. I’ve seen supervisors turn to inmates for help fixing everything from fabric snags to broken equipment.