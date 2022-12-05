To Save the Republic, Confront the Carceral State

When asked to write about the shape of American democracy in 2050, my impulse was to go grim. Our dystopian present is not lacking in democracy-warping horrors—global warming, rising authoritarianism, a never-ending pandemic, and the rollback of reproductive and voting rights. The trajectory of these horrors, and their disproportionate impact on Americans of color with the least resources, are predictable, and I planned to predict them. But when I sat down to write, I knew that whatever future hellscape I imagined, Octavia Butler’s Parable series, which predicted an America of climate refugees and a burgeoning eco-fascist party overseen by a leader promising to “Make America Great Again,” had already done it better.

“Hope is a discipline,” in Mariame Kaba’s inimitable phrasing, and knocking the coming apocalypse off its tracks requires hopeful utopian imaginings. Perhaps my grim impulse meant I wasn’t doing enough to imagine the future I hoped for. So permit me to imagine.

Race is the modality in which democracy is lived (to paraphrase the sociologist Stuart Hall), and America’s multiracial democracy is distorted by its massive criminal justice system. From the direct disenfranchisement many states impose on the current and formerly incarcerated through the vote-suppressing effect of racial profiling, the criminal justice system redistributes political rights from people of color to whites. To build a true multicultural democracy by 2050, Americans should listen to the abolitionists.