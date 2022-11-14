Yellowstone: In Love With a Losing Battle

The irony of a show like Yellowstone endorsing Dutton’s property-first localism, of course, is that Dutton’s ancestors were themselves outsiders, once upon a time. (Yellowstone has a prequel series set in the late-19th century, 1883, which “follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains to seek a better future.”) To be fair, Yellowstone is at least somewhat aware of this; there are Native characters, though in the fifth season’s premier they don’t have much to do. Nevertheless, the show doesn’t quite address the tension in the fact that Dutton, whose ancestors were the shock troops of capitalist development, now wants to mitigate the damage done to his community by the very same forces of modernity that made his and his family’s life possible—integrated markets, advanced technologies like trains and cars, capital itself. You can’t, it turns out, take only the parts of capitalism that benefit you. Instead of exploring this irony, though, we get the same-old “good guys” versus “bad guys” framing, with Dutton coded as good and capitalist outsiders coded as bad.

Dutton’s struggle against “progress” is reflected in his own family. Two of his children, Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce (Luke Grimes), seem more or less on Dutton’s side; they want to protect the ranch. But Dutton’s other child, Jamie (Wes Bentley)—whom we learn is adopted—is very much in favor of development and believes his father’s obsession with protecting the cowboy lifestyle is, for lack of a better phrase, backwards. And it’s never in doubt which side the show is on: Jamie is presented as an oily weasel of questionable loyalty—to take one example, earlier in the show Jamie bucked his father’s wishes and ran for attorney general—while Beth works directly with her father, and Kayce is a livestock agent willing to break the law if it serves the cause of justice. To be a true Dutton, apparently, you’ve got to have Dutton blood.

The centerpiece of Yellowstone’s fifth season’s premier is the speech Dutton gives immediately after being confirmed as governor. Here are the fifth-generation rancher’s first three acts: he cancels a local development project (there were plans to build an airport and associated commercial and residential properties); doubles the property taxes for nonresidents of Montana; imposes a 6 percent sales tax on nonresidents; and initiates vehicle registration fees for nonresidents. Dutton, in effect, hopes to reembrace the federalism of the antebellum era, turning the clock back over 160 years and ensuring that outsiders from California and New York (the two locations he mentions by name) are unable to escape the pollution, traffic, and mismanagement of the coasts for his Montana idyll. (Dutton doesn’t seem too concerned with the fact that, according to the Montana Budget & Policy Center, “Montana receives more in federal funding than it sends to the federal government in tax dollars,” and that his attempt to wall off the state might have negative consequences.) In this way, Yellowstone is very much a show about the “new Civil War” that some Americans consider inevitable. But instead of waging this war with guns, Dutton wages it with federalism.