Dobbs’s Near-Total Destruction of Abortion Rights Across the South

Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida all have six-week abortion bans—sometimes referred to as “heartbeat” bans—while Tennessee and Alabama have near-total bans, except to save the life of the pregnant person (and, notably, not in cases of rape or incest).

Since the Dobbs decision, North Carolina has received an average of 53 out-of-state abortion patients per day—a monumental increase from just 16 prior to the decision. The largest increase in travel was for Black patients. “The effects of Dobbs on access have not been evenly distributed: Black patients and other minority patients were the most likely to be unable to obtain care locally, to travel farther, and to face obstacles related to childcare, transportation, and time away from work,” says Loeliger, an obstetrician-gynecologist in South Carolina and a researcher, who notes that she is speaking independently and not on behalf of any institution.

“Abortion is often described as elective, but a range of medical and personal circumstances can lead a patient to seek one even when their situation does not meet the legal criteria for a state’s health exception,” says Loeliger, noting that Black patients are far more likely to experience high-risk pregnancies and complications, including pregnancy-related death (often referred to as the “Black maternal mortality crisis”). Beyond abortion, cuts to health care infrastructure and insurance are posing risks to pregnant people throughout the country; as Loeliger notes, “the number of high-risk pregnancies has been increasing nationwide.” Data on maternal mortality has become harder to come by, as states like Florida have ended their tracking of maternal mortality at the same time as banning abortions.