The Accelerating Project to Extend Abortion Bans to All 50 States

Was Winik throwing the FDA under the bus? “It’s beyond unusual for the Department of Justice to say, ‘We’re not even going to touch the merits of something which the DOJ has defended before,’” Katie Keith, founding director of the Center for Health Policy and the Law at the O’Neill Institute at Georgetown Law, told me this week after oral arguments. “It’s a wild position to be taking.” Keith pointed out an earlier DOJ filing in the case, which seemed to undermine even the FDA’s own record on mifepristone. Among other things, it stated, “Given this widespread debate over the safety of mifepristone, FDA has concluded that the best path forward is for the agency to reconsider the restrictions on mifepristone based on all the evidence before the agency.” Of the stance DOJ is taking in this case, she said, “I don’t know any other way to read this position other than as a political position.”

The closest that Winik got to a defense of the FDA was to say that the agency was the wrong target. Despite what Louisiana had argued, he said, FDA guidelines on mifepristone had “nothing to do with the hindrance to the enforceability of state law.” Louisiana had previously attempted to hold medication abortion prescribers responsible in court, he went on. “You brought these prosecutions against doctors in New York and California, why can’t you pursue them?” It’s not the FDA guidelines, he said. “The answer is the shield laws enacted by other states.”

Shield laws are meant as “safeguards,” as Dr. Chelsea Daniels, a member of the Reproductive Freedom Taskforce of the Committee to Protect Health Care, told me on Wednesday. Daniels is also a practicing OB/GYN and an abortion provider who has worked in Florida and California. These laws allow providers to offer care to patients in every state, even those with abortion bans, by protecting them from civil suits brought by ban states. “The sheer fact that shield laws need to exist,” Dr. Daniels said, indicates how far anti-abortion lawmakers are willing to go in order to stop providers in other states. “Anti-abortion advocates talk about how they want to bring this back to the states,” she said. “The way that they then subsequently attack shield laws, to go completely out of their way to attack other states, just speaks to how phony their intentions are, and how transparent their goals are.”