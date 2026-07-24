The Christian Nationalist Group Mike Johnson Just Called “Home”

In Hawley, ADF has an ally willing to prod the Justice Department in its direction, as well as an opportunity to direct DOJ from the top. The senator has pushed acting Attorney General Blanche to investigate Plan C at a moment when Blanche needs Hawley’s vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee to be confirmed as attorney general, making this Plan C “investigation” request, as Susan Rinkunas at independent news outlet Autonomy News writes, “nothing short of a shakedown.” Should Blanche be confirmed, it would be a victory not only for him but for ADF, as well, particularly if he takes up the group’s dubious legal argument that it’s already illegal to mail abortion pills.

While Hawley appears focused on one particular abortion information group, another senator on the committee is using the confirmation hearings to elevate ADF’s broader legal argument against medication abortion. It was Senator Ted Cruz who brought this argument before Blanche around the time of Hawley’s demand. At a July 15 hearing, Cruz wanted to know if Blanche would toss out an opinion issued by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in 2022, affirming that the law “does not prohibit the mailing of certain drugs that can be used to perform abortions where the sender lacks the intent that the recipient of the drugs will use them unlawfully.” The law in question is the Comstock Act, which until recently was regarded as a Victorian artifact but has enjoyed a resurgence thanks to Alliance Defending Freedom.

ADF may have been able to get the Supreme Court to side with it on Dobbs, but the court has yet to bless its efforts to ban abortion pills. To fully block medication abortion access, the group is turning to an act of Congress so old it was signed into law by Ulysses S. Grant. It’s a wild reach, but not one fully unanticipated by the act’s namesake, Anthony Comstock, a Christian crusader who saw sex as a mortal threat to the United States and harnessed the power of the postal service to ban the circulation of “obscene” items, including information about or depicting sex, as well as any items that could be used for contraception or to have an abortion. Comstock has modern acolytes outside ADF, but so far, the group is the only one to get two Supreme Court justices on the record considering the application of Comstock in a modern American context. Comstock would not necessarily feel out of place in the twenty-first century, thanks to such pioneering legal minds. Whatever happens at the court, if, at Blanche’s direction, the Justice Department suddenly concludes that Comstock is still good law and federal prosecutors begin bringing Comstock cases over mailing abortion pills, ADF may have willed its national abortion ban into practice. Blanche has already said in hearings that he would review the existing Comstock opinion.