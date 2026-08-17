Trump’s Angry Tirade over Gas Prices Backfires in Humiliating Self-Own

At a rally the other day, Donald Trump handed Democrats the perfect soundbite. “For you to pay a tiny little bit more for your gasoline,” Trump seethed, “just remember” it’s to deprive Iran of a nuclear weapon. He said higher prices are “okay,” and that “I will never apologize.” Trump’s angry, sneering tone on the words “tiny little bit more” projected deep contempt for all who dare object to hardship imposed on them by his needless war. The moment produced harsh headlines; one said Trump is telling Americans to “accept high gas prices.” Separately, Trump curtly brushed off concerns among military families over long deployments and bad conditions on the U.S.S. Lincoln, leading to more harsh coverage. We talked about all this with MS NOW’s Steve Benen, author of an interesting piece on Trump’s refusal to ever admit error. We discuss how Trump’s lifelong penchant for faking expertise is catching up with him, how Democrats can exploit this new self-own, and why political conditions suddenly resemble those that brought down George W. Bush in his second term. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.