DOJ Prosecutor Quits, Says She Was Given Orders on “Broadview Six”
The prosecutor on the Broadview Six case said she is “retiring under protest” thanks to U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros.
The lead prosecutor who unsuccessfully tried Chicago’s anti–Immigration and Customs Enforcement “Broadview Six” protesters resigned from the Justice Department “under protest” on Thursday—and accused the Chicago branch of the DOJ of pushing politically motivated charges on her way out.
In a resignation letter obtained by The New York Times, prosecutor Sheri H. Mecklenburg claimed that she was used as a fall woman for the DOJ’s failed prosecution of the six people who protested outside an ICE detention center in Broadview last year—and was threatened with firing if she spoke up. She named U.S. Attorney Andrew S. Boutros as the specific person who pushed for her to pursue felony charges and who hung her out to dry when they failed to stick.
“Preventing me from defending myself is particularly reprehensible given the Office’s failure to adequately defend me.... You sent an office-wide email laying responsibility at my feet for a felony prosecution that you personally directed over my objection that the case was better suited to misdemeanor charges,” she wrote. “You then publicly announced an investigation of my conduct spanning twenty years. These inexplicable actions severely damaged a reputation I worked hard to build over decades and have damaged my prospects for future employment and income.”
The DOJ denies Mecklenburg’s claims.
This case was a disaster for the DOJ. They initially tried to hit the Broadview Six—which included then congressional candidate Kat Abugazaleh—with felony conspiracy charges carrying a maximum sentence of six years in prison for blocking an ICE vehicle. The case was thrown out with prejudice by a federal judge in April after it was found that Boutros had been in contact with members of the grand jury in the case.
This massive failure, like many of the Justice Department’s overzealous charges, shows that most of these charges are rushed, and pushed by attorneys who are extensions of the Trump administration rather than independent adjudicators of the law.