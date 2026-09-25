DOJ Prosecutor Quits, Says She Was Given Orders on “Broadview Six”

At the time, Trump stressed that there would be “no enrichment of material” as part of the deal, but that’s not what it says in writing. In fact, the deal is much less restrictive than other agreements under Article 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act of 1954. Some Democrats are concerned over the deal giving Saudi Arabia a path to enriching uranium to nearly 20 percent, which could be diverted into weapons.

In contrast, President Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal only allowed Iran to enrich uranium up to 3.67 percent, and only for 15 years. Trump heavily criticized that deal during his 2016 campaign for president, and later scrapped it after he was elected.

The Post’s report seems to confirm Democrats’ fears. Right now, the Saudi nuclear deal is under a 90-day review in Congress, and legislators have the ability to block the deal with enough votes. Some Democratic senators are signaling that they might take action.