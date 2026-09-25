Hegseth Issues Veiled Order to Military to Vote Republican in Midterms
The Defense secretary pointed out that the number of service members unregistered to vote would outnumber the populations of multiple blue cities.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed America’s service members and their families to vote in the midterm election, not-so-subtly suggesting Friday that they could make the difference in some districts predicted to vote blue.
He cited a 2024 presidential election analysis as evidence, claiming that 300,000 “warriors” were not registered to vote that year.
“That’s more than the ballots cast in cities like Detroit, Boston, Milwaukee, or Seattle,” Hegseth said in a video statement, specifically naming liberal cities.
“As you know, the war department exists to protect our nation and her freedoms. That includes the freedom to decide who leads us, and the right to vote,” Hegseth continued. “Regardless of your home state or current duty status, you can use a standardized federal postcard to register and request a ballot, and if you’re forward deployed and your standard ballot is delayed, you can use the federal write-in absentee ballot. All of these processes are straightforward and protected by law.”
Hegseth also had an explicit message for U.S. commanders, telling them to “get out the vote.”
“You’re not telling them who to vote for, you’re just telling them to vote,” Hegseth said.
“Every warrior deserves an opportunity to cast his or her ballot, and be confident that it will be counted. Keep our nation the land of the free and the home of the brave,” he said. “Get registered and vote.”
The order to America’s 2.1 million service members comes as Republicans stare down some sorry odds ahead of the midterm elections. But the party’s affiliation with the Trump administration has yet to help the cause.
Donald Trump has done almost nothing to assist his Republican subordinates. In just his second term alone, Trump has repeatedly incensed the American electorate by thrusting the country into a forever war with Iran, indiscriminately annihilating small watercraft in the Caribbean and the Pacific, abducting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a midnight raid, aggravating America’s longest alliances—most notably with Canada—with a seemingly endless fountain of shitposts, tearing down the White House in order to build a $600 million, gold-laden ballroom, and repeatedly kowtowing to Moscow.
He also decided to make an already contentious midterm cycle a referendum on his popularity, despite the fact that his popularity is currently tanking in the polls.