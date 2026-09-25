Susan Collins’s Flimsy Corruption Defense Collapses
The University of Maine is debunking a central lie in Collins’s story after the damning report on her pay-to-play scheme with a top donor.
Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, trying to refute corruption allegations, may have just proven them.
Earlier this week, ProPublica exposed Collins’s involvement in an alleged illegal pay-to-pay scheme with a defense contractor. Collins has denied the allegations.
“The Biden-led Justice Department and FBI totally cleared my office, my campaign and me five years ago of these seven-year-old allegations,” Collins told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.
But as it turns out, Collins’s denials don’t add up. Collins’s claim that the Biden administration didn’t find any wrongdoing only applies to allegations as of 2021. The ProPublica article concerns allegations made by former Navatek CEO and Collins campaign donor Martin Kao from 2022 to 2024, which the FBI was still investigating until the probe was shut down during the current Trump administration.
ProPublica also pointed out in its report that the defense contractor Navatek, which allegedly had Collins steer government contracts its way in exchange for campaign cash, didn’t provide anything of value to the people of Maine.
Steve Abbott, who is managing Collins’s reelection campaign, claimed at a press conference Wednesday that Navatek’s research in 2019 benefited the University of Maine, who used it to launch a new boat last month. He even held up pictures of the boat at the press conference. Unfortunately for him and Collins, the University of Maine debunked his claim.
“This most recent boat has no Navatek connection, and UMaine has not worked with Navatek since 2021,” the University of Maine’s Samantha Warren said.
Annie Clark, Collins’s deputy chief of staff, also attacked the ProPublica article, claiming that it relied on the “word of someone who pled guilty to five counts of money laundering, three counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, and making false submissions to the FEC,” referring to Kao.
ProPublica pointed out that it didn’t simply print Kao’s words at face value, but reviewed evidence gathered by the FBI, thousands of pages of legal records, and sources familiar with Navatek as well as the FBI’s investigation.
All of this does not reflect well on Collins in the midst of a tough reelection campaign against former Maine state Senator Troy Jackson, who is polling neck-and-neck with her in a year where Republicans are historically unpopular. In November, Maine voters may choose to reject a senator surrounded by corruption who supports a corrupt president.