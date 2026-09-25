Susan Collins’s Flimsy Corruption Defense Collapses

“The Biden-led Justice Department and FBI totally cleared my office, my campaign and me five years ago of these seven-year-old allegations,” Collins told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

But as it turns out, Collins’s denials don’t add up. Collins’s claim that the Biden administration didn’t find any wrongdoing only applies to allegations as of 2021. The ProPublica article concerns allegations made by former Navatek CEO and Collins campaign donor Martin Kao from 2022 to 2024, which the FBI was still investigating until the probe was shut down during the current Trump administration.

ProPublica also pointed out in its report that the defense contractor Navatek, which allegedly had Collins steer government contracts its way in exchange for campaign cash, didn’t provide anything of value to the people of Maine.