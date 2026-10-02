Jasmine Crockett Quietly Yanks Offer of Lobbying Services From Website
Crockett pulled the potentially illegal business offer from her campaign-funded website after reporters asked about it.
Texas Representative and former Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett tried to jump-start her lobbying career before even leaving office.
Reporting from Zeteo showed that Crockett, who lost a contentious Democratic primary to state Representative James Talarico, was advertising her political consultation services on her merchandise website the “Clapback Collection.” The services available were listed as “Campaign management and strategy,” “Communications and public relations,” “Government relations and lobbying,” “Digital and social media,” and “Political risk management.” The page has since been taken down but can be accessed via the Wayback Machine at the time of this writing.
The website was taken down after Zeteo reached out to Crockett’s office.
“This website is and has always been focused on selling campaign merchandise,” a spokesperson for Crockett said. “The Congresswoman has only advertised it for merchandise and did not build it.
“She never directed anyone to add the button you are inquiring about.”
Crockett’s move has raised some eyebrows. “Not waiting until you leave congress to start lobbying is impressive,” Drop Site’s Ryan Grim wrote on X.
It’s abundantly clear that Crockett cares about herself and whatever career she might have after politics much more than she cares about the constituents of her district, or helping Democrats take Texas. Crockett has refused to simply endorse Talarico, instead sparring with people online and making a guest appearance at a Chris Brown concert.