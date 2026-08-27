There’s Nothing Wrong With Being a “Subaru Socialist”

The middle-class origins of prominent leftist leaders is not at all unique to the United States. Political activists have debated Vladimir Lenin’s theory of vanguardism against Antonio Gramsci’s theory of the “organic intellectual” for over a century. But from its very roots, the fight to end exploitation relied heavily on the leadership and resources of those most privileged by the system they hoped to overthrow. Friedrich Engels, co-author of The Communist Manifesto, was the educated son of a wealthy German textile industrialist who bankrolled Karl Marx’s work in England for years. For his 1845 book, The Condition of the Working Class in England, Engels toured cities like Manchester and Liverpool, where the earnest 24-year-old witnessed atrocious living standards. Cramped quarters and lack of basic sanitation meant that workers died from cholera, typhus, and smallpox at four times the rate as people in the surrounding countryside, potentially unleashing epidemics that affected all members of society.

In imperial Russia, the abuses of the despotic Romanov Dynasty grew unbearable by the early twentieth century. Vladimir Ulyanov (Lenin) hailed from a comfortable middle-class family with aristocratic roots. Largely apolitical in youth, Lenin was only radicalized after the Tsar’s regime executed his older brother at the age of 21. The polyglot Alexandra Kollontai, the first Bolshevik Commissar of Social Welfare and later Soviet ambassador to Norway, Mexico, and Sweden, was the daughter of a Ukrainian nobleman who traced his lineage back to the thirteenth century. Her own fervent embrace of socialism followed the tour of a textile mill in Narva where she found children playing around a dead baby on the floor in the workers’ dormitory.

Closer to our time, Fulgencio Batista was the military dictator of Cuba who tortured and murdered his own people to maintain power between 1952 and 1959. Fidel and Raul Castro were the sons of a wealthy Spanish farmer. Fidel was studying law at the University of Havana before he became a student activist. Che Guevara was the scion of a high-status Argentine family studying to be a doctor. Vilma Espín, a revolutionary leader and later president of the Federation of Cuban Women, studied chemical engineering and sang soprano in the university choir in Santiago de Cuba. Her wealthy father even sent her north to MIT for a year in a futile bid to dissuade her socialist sympathies.