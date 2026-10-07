Are the Blue Wave Polls Too Good to Be True?

Some data experts say that we should trust the polls; others argue that they might be inflating Democrats’ chances. In my view, polls are generally reliable, but they can’t predict the winner of a race that’s within three to five points—as many of these contests are.

I’ll admit it: I don’t have a data-based reason to doubt the polls. It just comes from covering U.S. politics for more than two decades and being a Black person in America. I will believe that a Democrat can carry Texas the moment that the Associated Press or one of the television networks officially declares that Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico or gubernatorial hopeful Gina Hinojosa has won—and not a moment before. After all, a Democrat last won a Senate race or gubernatorial race in Texas in 1990. I worry that animus against Black women and Muslims is an understated barrier for Bottoms and El-Sayed, respectively. I worry that too many voters in the South both love Trump and hate Black people for Cooper or Ossoff to win by more than a few points. I worry that Maine’s voters can’t quit Republican incumbent Senator Susan Collins, no matter how often she disingenuously claims to be deeply concerned by something Trump has done.

And honestly, to assume that the big blue wave that’s being projected won’t happen is probably better for my mental health. I was saddened when the 2016 and 2024 elections did not permanently force Trump out of politics and put a woman in charge of the country for the first time. I was dismayed at how close the swing states were in 2020, considering how terrible Trump’s presidency had been.