Dolly Parton Never Wavered

The road to Saint Dolly, though, was a longer one than it might feel given how overwhelming Dolly-mania has been, especially over the past decade or two. Before that, especially during the period of her greatest artistic and commercial success, she was patronized and mocked—known better as a punchline than as the virtuoso she’s been all along. She owned the boob jokes from the beginning—who knows, maybe she even started them—but either way they were relentless, from all corners. She handled them and all the other patronizing comments and questions about her background and looks with grace and good humor, offering gentle retorts that would, decades later, become memes. If we like and share them enough maybe we can prove we’ve been Team Dolly from the start, pure and true rather than snarky and superficial. After all, Dolly was the same all along, from the apocryphal day she stepped off a Greyhound bus in Nashville to the very end. The rest of us just finally caught up.

Dolly was the same all along, from the apocryphal day she stepped off a Greyhound bus in Nashville to the very end. The rest of us just finally caught up.

“Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” It’s one of Parton’s most famous quotes, one recycled into something pat—but there’s no question that she lived that mantra. Her steadiness, certainty and self-assurance made all those around her, the would-be detractors and skeptics, seem weak and small. Everything she did was a choice: the devotion to music and songwriting, the country wit of her public persona, and of course, the style she cribbed, according to her, from a local sex worker. “When people would say, ‘She ain’t nothing but trash,’ I would always say, ‘Well, that’s what I’m gonna be when I grow up,’” Parton told The Guardian in 2023.

That last choice proved to be a mirror for American pop culture, one that reflected nothing good. By the late 1970s, Parton had more or less conquered Nashville on her own terms—including the sexy ones (“It does things to people,” read a 1965 ad for her second single, next to a picture of a sultry young Parton). She’d escaped the long shadow of Porter Wagoner, whose variety show served as her jumping off point—even then, women needed duets with men to get their start on the country charts—and gotten a string of country No. 1 hits that included the iconic “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” (she later distanced herself from the claim that they were written in the same day, a trivia tidbit beloved by those posting Dollybait). When she sought to raise her star higher with a pointed pop crossover, she almost instantly succeeded with “Here You Come Again,” which reached No. 3 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart (a feat Parton would never match). Yet in the press, her looks were the beginning and end of the story; her music, talent and general beneficence landed somewhere in the middle.