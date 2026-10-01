The Bleak Future of HBO’s Lanterns

The good news is that Chandler and Pierre are among the best in the business at playing these respective responses. Chandler doesn’t try to escape his iconic role as coach Eric Taylor on Friday Night Lights so much as he uses it as the raw source material for his Hal Jordan. Hazy eyed and heartsick, his Green Lantern is a loser, and he handles his current situation without a wisdom and maturity commensurate with his great power. (Chandler also plays an outdated hologram of Jordan, who is still gruff, but much friendlier, even more fatherly.) Pierre, on the other hand, is a born action hero, able to oscillate between quietly mournful charisma and yippee-ki-yay dynamism. They are a great pair, and much of the show’s pleasure comes from watching their fraught chemistry develop and devolve.

HBO loves dramas of succession, but this is neither the Iron Throne nor Waystar-Royco we’re talking about. Has Lanterns done enough to make us care who will eventually wield that ring of power?

All of this takes place in 2016, just one of this show’s three timelines. In this 2016 timeline, there is supposedly a rogue interstellar robot hiding out amongst the survivalists, militiamen, and high school football players of Rushville, Nebraska, and Stewart and Jordan jet in to smoke it out. The second timeline takes us back to Stewart’s childhood in the late 1990s during which his parents train him to handle a series of nail-biting scenarios—including playing William Tell with his father—with a single-minded focus on his one day donning the Green Lantern’s ring. His father, it seems, was the preferred candidate, back when Earth received its first member of the Lantern Corps, but, due to his fearfulness, the ring passed, instead, to Jordan. The Corps’ representative (a welcome Laura Linney) treats this decision as something like a clerical error, solvable by putting the young Stewart next in line for the job that, by rights, should have belonged to his father. Of the handful of storytelling risks the show takes, this timeline’s detailed depiction of perilous parental expectation and willful loss of innocence is among the show’s most affecting. Showing us John Stewart as a Black child bearing the weight of his family’s dreams—and his father’s regrets—gives the show an emotional texture that the hayseed noir of its 2016 timeline struggles to provide.

The third timeline, though, unfolds in 2026, when we quickly learn both that Hal Jordan is dead and John Stewart is still not the Lantern. The meat of the show remains the 2016 tale, as Jordan and Stewart ingratiate themselves with the skeptical townsfolk, poking and prodding to find the alien intelligence hidden among the locals, but the knowledge of that 2026 endpoint hangs over everything. In some ways it reminds us always that we’re heading towards disappointment. The good guys will win—or survive, at least—and we have to imagine that Stewart’s ring cycle is not quite over, but the future is bleak anyway. HBO loves dramas of succession, but this is neither the Iron Throne nor Waystar-Royco we’re talking about. Has Lanterns done enough to make us care who will eventually wield that ring of power?